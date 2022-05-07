The Washington baseball Blue Jays are inching closer to the .500 mark on the season.
Washington (12-13) scored a road win Tuesday at Timberland (11-9), 4-1.
A three-run rally in the top of the second inning provided pitcher Morgan Copeland with more than enough run support to earn the win.
In six innings pitched, Copeland allowed one unearned run on two hits and three walks, striking out four.
Ian Junkin locked down the save with a shutout seventh inning, striking out two and allowing just one hit.
“We pitched really well, had a good game and played well,” Washington Head Coach Dane Gough said. “We competed well in all three games this week against bigger schools, Class 6 schools. We’ll take some hard-earned lessons and hopefully be able to use those in districts.”
The Blue Jays briefly extended their lead to 4-0 in the top of the fourth, but Timberland answered with its only run in the home half to keep it a three-run margin.
Hanon Jarvis’ double was the big knock of the game, leading off the second-inning rally.
RBI singles from Gavin Matchell and Jack Schantz accounted for the first two runs.
Ethan Stellhorn, who reached on a dropped third strike, scored the final run of the inning on a passed ball.
Stellhorn and Landon Boston later singled in the game.
Aden Pecka, Jarvis and Will Lingle each walked.
Jarvis was hit by a pitch.
Stellhorn crossed the plate twice while Jarvis and Matchell each scored once.
Timberland’s three hits were all singles, two by Landon Willbrand and one by Will Muench.
Jackson Yarberry took the loss on the mound for the Wolves. In 4.2 innings, he was touched for four runs, three earned, on five hits and three walks while striking out seven.
Ben Brantley tossed 1.1 innings in relief and struck out all four batters he faced.
Kyle Czeschin fired the final inning, striking out one without allowing a hit or a walk.
Washington lost two games Wednesday to Francis Howell.