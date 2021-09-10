Earning 47 points, the Blue Jays took third place in Friday’s boys swimming triangular meet at Westminster Christian Academy.
The meet’s other visiting team, Christian Brothers College, finished first with 140 points. Westminster posted 108 points to take second.
“It was a tough meet against two very strong teams,” Washington Head Coach Tracy Moreland said. “The notable thing about swimming against fast teams is if you can keep your head about you, the competition will make you better. That was certainly the case for juniors Gavin Poole and Donovan McKenzie, who both posted best high school times. For Gavin it was in the 50 and 100 freestyles and for Donovan in the 100 back.”
The Blue Jays earned a pair of third-place finishes in races as Aaron Brinkmann posted a time of 1:20.57 to take third in the 100 breaststroke, and the 200 medley relay of McKenzie, Aaron Brinkmann, Poole and Ben Loesing placed third in 2:08.29.
Poole placed fourth in both the 50 freestyle (26.61) and 100 freestyle (59.59).
Michael Hotra finished fourth in the 500 freestyle in 6:26.58.
“(Hotra) is also proving to be a significant addition to the team,” Moreland said. “He transferred to us from Parkway Central, and so far, every event I’ve asked him to swim, he has come through like a champ.”
The Blue Jays were scheduled to swim again Tuesday after The Missourian’s deadline in a tri-meet at Oakville and will next take on St. Francis Borgia at the Four Rivers YMCA Friday at 4:15 p.m.