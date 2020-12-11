Plans changed.
Washington, originally scheduled to wrestle at the Ft. Zumwalt North Tournament Saturday, instead competed in a quad meet at Wentzville Liberty when Zumwalt North narrowed the number of competing schools at the event due to COVID-19.
Washington was outpointed by each of its opponents Saturday, falling to Centralia, 54-24, Lebanon, 66-18, and the host team, 45-33.
“Obviously, it was a pretty disappointing day for us,” Washington Head Coach Josh Ohm said. “We have very high expectations and right now we are not reaching them. At the moment we are not a very good team, but that’s the great thing about this sport — we have lots of time and a great group of kids, so we are confident that when it matters most we will be ready.”
Returning state medalist Gavin Holtmeyer was a bright spot for the Blue Jays, winning all three of his matches by pin against Seth Hasekamp (Centralia, 3:53), Zachary Smith (Lebanon, 2:44) and Cole Allen (Liberty, 0:21).
Senior Timmy Boehlein went 2-1 at 138 pounds, pinning Centralia’s Wyatt Bryson in 1:10 and Liberty’s Jackson Bushman in 1:30.
Casey Olszowka was 2-1 for the Blue Jays at 145. He pinned Lebanon’s Tayden Johnson in 1:41 and was unopposed against Liberty.
Brendin Voss (152) was 2-1 with a win by pin against Ryan Henricks (Lebanon, 0:59) and decision against Justin Little (Liberty, 7-5).
Octavio Meza (160), Dylan Pape (170) and Joey Avitia (220) gained one win apiece by forfeit.
Couper Deckard (106), Devon Deckelman (120), Connor Smith (126), Brady Morgan (132), Tanner Schoeppe (182) and Tanner Sloan (195) each wrestled for Washington, but did not record a win.
The Blue Jays did not have a wrestler compete at 113.
Washington competed in a dual at Farmington Tuesday and will next wrestle Wednesday at Sullivan, starting at 6 p.m.