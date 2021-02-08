The top of the GAC Central boys basketball standings remained in a dead heat Tuesday.
Washington (14-5, 4-1) took care of business on its end of things with a 51-40 win on the road at Ft. Zumwalt East (4-9, 1-5).
That keeps Washington tied with Ft. Zumwalt North (16-2, 4-1) in the race for the conference title. The Panthers avenged an earlier loss to Ft. Zumwalt South by winning at home Tuesday in overtime, 62-60.
The Blue Jays’ win completes a season sweep of Zumwalt East.
Washington built a 26-16 lead in the first half and continued to hold a 33-25 advantage over the Lions at the end of the third quarter.
Brigham Broadbent and Zac Coulter tied for the Washington scoring lead with 11 points apiece.
Jason Sides scored 10 points. Adding to the tally were Jarrett Hamlett (nine points), Jack Lackman (six) and Todd Bieg (four).
Bieg and Lackman each pulled down seven rebounds.
Coulter made six rebounds. Broadbent and Sides had five rebounds apiece. Hamlett added one rebound.
Lackman was credited with four assists.
Coulter and Sides each finished with three assists. Broadbent made one assist.
Broadbent and Coulter both made two steals.
Bieg, Lackman and Sides all stole one.
Sides and coulter both blocked a shot.
Zumwalt East scorers included Amori Johnson (13 points), Jacob York (11), Phillip Staley (seven), Nathan Porter (four), Donovan West (three) and Jelani Collins (two).
The Blue Jays have another league matchup Friday at Wentzville Liberty, starting at 7 p.m.