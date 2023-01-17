The Blue Jays made it look easy on the mats Wednesday.
Washington picked up a pair of GAC Central dual wins on the road at Wentzville, beating both the tri-meet host Holt, 60-18, and fellow visitor Ft. Zumwalt East, 75-6.
Holt
In contested bouts, it was an 8-3 advantage for the Blue Jays, who additionally gained three forfeit victories.
Washington winners were as follows:
• Chase Houston (106 pounds) was unopposed.
• Parker Kelpe (113) notched a fall for Washington over Aiden Bonin (2:57).
• Couper Deckard (120) pinned Javaris Diekman (1:27).
• Devon Deckelman (126) won an 8-1 decision over Jackie Diekman.
• Will Kelpe (132) pinned Lane Huckstep (1:01).
• Tristen Koehmstedt (138) defeated Lucas Casper (0:58).
• Alec Pecka (144) pinned Parker Madden (1:19).
• Casey Olszowka (157) was unopposed.
• Nolan Hendrix (175) defeated Jacob Ketterman in an 8-3 decision.
• Tanner Schwoeppe (190) won via medical forfeit.
• Mac Ruoff (285) pinned Luke Perkins (0:16).
Holt’s winners were Boston Howard (150) over Jackson Thornton (5:48), Andrew Peppin (165) over McLaine Graham (1:34) and Richard Meyer (215) against Tyrese Thurmon (3:32).
Zumwalt East
Zumwalt East gained a lone victory at 190 pounds as David Glenn pinned Schwoeppe (3:49).
For Washington, Deckard (12) pinned Amir Reed (3:29), Olszowka (157) pinned Dirk Rivera (3:31), Hendrix (175) pinned Tristan Morrow (2:46) and Thurmon (215) pinned Chris Charboneau (4:45).
Thornton (150) won a 6-5 decision over Kaiden Brooks.
Houston (106), Parker Kelpe (113), Deckelman (126), Will Kelpe (132), Koehmstedt (138), Pecka (144), Graham (165) and Ruoff (285) were all winners by forfeit.
Washington competes Saturday at Rockwood Summit’s annual 141 Rumble, starting at 9 a.m.
