Washington put multiple matches of breathing room between themselves and the competition Wednesday in a GAC Central tri-meet.
Wrestling on Wentzville Liberty’s mats, Washington defeated Liberty, 51-27, and Ft. Zumwalt North, 51-30.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Washington put multiple matches of breathing room between themselves and the competition Wednesday in a GAC Central tri-meet.
Wrestling on Wentzville Liberty’s mats, Washington defeated Liberty, 51-27, and Ft. Zumwalt North, 51-30.
Couper Deckard (120 pounds), Devon Deckelman (126), Tristen Koehmstedt (138), Alec Pecka (144), Casey Olszowka (157/165) and Tyrese Thurmon (215) gained the win in both duals.
Chase Houston (106), Parker Kelpe (113), Will Kelpe (132), Jackson Thornton (150), Steven Smith (157) and Mac Ruoff (285) all won once.
Deckard pinned both Liberty’s Jacob Spoor (0:45) and Zumwalt North’s Nick Rebstock (1:33).
Deckelman recorded wins over Liberty’s Keagon Williams (3:58) and Zumwalt North’s Drake Weston (1:35).
Koehmstedt pinned Liberty’s Berkley LaMarque (5:06) and won by forfeit against the Panthers.
Pecka won a 13-8 decision over Liberty’s Jackson Sehnert and was unopposed by Zumwalt North.
Olszowka took a forfeit win at 157 pounds against Liberty. He bumped up a weight class to 165 against Zumwalt North, pinning Troy Emge in 1:23.
Thurmon pinned both Liberty’s Wyatt Bullock (4:25) and Zumwalt North’s Jackson Pohlman (3:40).
Will Kelpe pinned Zumwalt North’s Steve Moore (1:48), but was pinned by Liberty’s Aidan Kelly (4:57).
Ruoff captured a 4-2 decision win against Zumwalt North’s Alex Goeke, but was pinned by Liberty’s Matthew Craig (1:02).
Houston, Parker Kelpe and Thornton were forfeit winners against Liberty. Smith won by forfeit against Zumwalt North.
Aiden Reagen (106) was pinned by Zumwalt North’s Jacob Bals (0:47).
Parker Kelpe took a loss against Zumwalt North’s Nathaniel Provost (1:34).
Thornton was pinned by Zumwalt North’s Cole Aguirre (3:06).
McLaine Graham (165) was pinned by Liberty’s Trenton Williams (2:49).
Nolan Hendrix (175) lost a 5-4 decision to Liberty’s Kolton Martin and was pinned by Zumwalt North’s Chance Cole (1:30).
Tanner Schwoeppe (190) was pinned by both Liberty’s Aiden Summers (3:50) and Zumwalt North’s Deacon Moran.
The team wrestles in Pacific Saturday.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.