The Washington baseball Blue Jays came rolling out of the weekend on a seven-game winning streak.
Washington (15-5) swept Chaminade College Prep (2-12) in a home doubleheader Saturday, 12-0 and 15-3.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The Washington baseball Blue Jays came rolling out of the weekend on a seven-game winning streak.
Washington (15-5) swept Chaminade College Prep (2-12) in a home doubleheader Saturday, 12-0 and 15-3.
“We had two really good offensive performances,” Washington Head Coach Dane Gough said. “Sam Paule had a huge day. He was 5-6 with a home run. Five different guys hit home runs. He’s warming up with the weather. He was hitting above .400 (on the season) with that performance.”
Gavin Matchell matched Paule’s performance, going 5-6 on the day with a home run as well.
Aden Pecka, Peyton Straatmann and Hunter Bakameyer also left the yard.
First game
The Blue Jays pitched a shutout in the first contest behind 3.2 innings from starter Kaner Young, who allowed three hits and three walks while striking out four.
Quentin Parker tossed 1.1 innings, surrendering one hit and one walk to finish out the game, which concluded via the mercy rule after five innings.
Washington jumped out to a two-run lead in the first inning on a two-run home run by Paule.
Paule came through again in the second inning with a two-run single to put the Blue Jays up by four.
Washington rallied for five more runs in the bottom of the third and three in the fourth.
Pecka matched Paule’s four RBIs on the game by walloping a grand slam in the bottom of the third inning.
Pecka also singled, walked, stole two bases and scored twice in the game.
Paule stole once.
Matchell singled twice and scored.
Hayden Burns singled, scored and drove in a run.
Ethan Stellhorn singled and scored twice.
Hanon Jarvis singled and scored.
Ryan Weidle singled, walked and drove in a run.
Weston Meyer walked and drove in a run.
Jacob Weidle walked and scored twice.
Second game
Chaminade started the first game with a three-run rally, but those were the only runs the Red Devils were able to manage in either contest.
Washington scored once in the bottom of the first and then resumed control of the situation with a five-run rally in the second.
From there, the Blue Jays tacked on one run in the third, two in the fourth, three in the fifth and three in the sixth.
Washington completed the game via mercy rule after Bakameyer’s three-run home run in the final at-bat with only one out in the sixth.
Straatmann pitched the first two innings for Washington, allowing three runs (two earned) on one hit and two walks while striking out four.
Matchell pitched four shutout innings in relief, striking out three and allowing two hits with no walks.
Grant Trentmann, Paule and Matchell paced the Blue Jay offense with three hits apiece.
Matchell homered, doubled, singled, scored and drove in four runs.
Paule singled three times, walked, stole four bases and scored four times.
Trentmann doubled once, singled twice, scored twice and drove in two.
Straatmann homered, singled, scored and drove in two runs.
Ryan Weidle singled twice and drove in a run.
Burns and Pecka each singled, stole a base and scored.
Jarvis walked and drove in two runs.
Bobby Laughlin walked and scored.
Stellhorn stole a base and scored.
Sam Strubberg scored twice.
Washington hosted Lutheran South Monday and remains home Tuesday to play Ft. Zumwalt South at 4:30 p.m.
The Blue Jays (6-0 in the GAC Central) also play at Zumwalt South (5-1) Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. in a pivotal series concerning the race for the conference title.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.