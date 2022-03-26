The Washington baseball Blue Jays ended the first tournament of the season with a pair of decisive wins.
Washington (2-3) won twice Wednesday in the final rounds of the Troy Flooring Baseball Classic.
The Blue Jays started the day at Francis Howell Central, defeating Wright City (0-5), 12-5. Washington then moved to Francis Howell, winning over Winfield (0-4), 13-1.
The majority of baseball games in the area were canceled Wednesday due to rainy weather.
“It was a cold day at the park,” Washington Head Coach Dane Gough said. “Give Howell Central and Francis Howell a shoutout because they had their tarps on the field. We were very fortunate that they were able to host us.”
Leadoff hitter Aden Pecka and No. 3 batter Sam Paule combined for 12 hits on the day, each collecting three hits in both outings.
“They were ripping the cover off the ball,” Gough said. “Then, in the second game, Hanon Jarvis had five runs batted in.”
Wright City
The Blue Jays filled every frame on the scoreboard with three runs in the first inning, one in the second, two in the third, three in the fourth, one in the fifth and two in the sixth.
Wright City tallied one run in the top of the second, one in the fourth, two in the sixth and one in the seventh.
Pecka doubled, singled twice, scored twice, stole two bases and drove in two runs.
Paule singled three times, walked, stole a base, scored three runs and drove in two.
Will Lingle singled, was hit by a pitch, stole a base and drove in two runs.
Jarvis singled, was hit by a pitch, scored and drove in a run.
Gavin Matchell singled, walked and drove in two.
Lucas Newhouse singled and scored.
Ethan Stellhorn walked, stole a base and scored.
Grant Trentmann, Jacob Weidle, Luke Kleekamp, Ryan Weidle and Morgan Copeland each drew a walk.
Jacob Weidle scored a run.
Jacob Baldwin was credited with an RBI.
Landon Boston stole two bases.
Copeland was the winning pitcher. In 5.1 innings, he allowed four runs (three earned) on six hits and one walk with four strikeouts.
“Morgan mixed his speeds up well,” Gough said.
Baldwin closed out the final 1.1 innings on the mound, allowing one unearned run on one hit.
Winfield
Trentmann tossed a one-hitter over five innings in the second contest of the day, allowing one unearned run and three walks. He recorded three strikeouts.
“It was a good bounceback outing for Grant,” Gough said. “I’m very happy with how our team as a whole was able to bounce back (from three losses Saturday and Monday).”
Pecka tripled, singled twice and scored three runs.
Paule dobuled, singled twice, scored three runs and drove in two.
Jarvis doubled, singled twice, scored and finished with five RBIs.
Matchell doubled, singled and drove in a run.
Lingle singled twice, scored and drove in a run.
Trentmann singled, walked, was hit by a pitch, scored and drove in two runs.
Newhouse singled and scored.
Drew Bunge drew a walk.
Ryan Kassebaum was hit by a pitch.
Boston scored a run.
Washington next plays Saturday, hosting Troy at Dutzow Ballpark for a 10 a.m. doubleheader.