Things slipped away from the Blue Jays late in the first conference game of the season Friday.
Washington (4-3, 0-1) was undone by a 28-point fourth quarter from Ft. Zumwalt North (2-4, 1-0) in Blue Jay Gym.
The Panthers, whom Washington defeated in November at the Turkey Tournament, evened the season series by winning the first of two head-to-head league match-ups, 57-45.
The Blue Jays pulled ahead after one quarter, 13-9. Washington remained in front, 27-20, at halftime and 35-29 at the end of the third.
The Panthers opened the fourth quarter on a 15-0 run, turning a six-point deficit into a nine-point lead and continued to pull away from there.
Ft. Zumwalt North scorched the nets with four triples in the final eight minutes, three made by Lynden Sanders, and the team shot a perfect 10-10 from the free-throw line to close it out.
“We’ve got to play four quarters to be successful,” Washington Head Coach Grant Young said. “We had two single-digit quarters (defensively), held them to nine, nine and 11 and then we gave up 28 points in one quarter. They got hot and made four three pointers on us where our defense broke down.”
Washington had plenty of positives from the first 24 minutes of play as others stepped up to fill the void left by the absence of senior forward Mark Hensley.
Hensley scored 27 points in the first meeting between the two teams at St. Francis Borgia, Nov. 26.
“I know we were missing our leading scorer tonight, our leading enforcer at the basket, but maybe we can take something from this,” Young said, as the team experienced it could be down a starter and still be able to control much of the game against a tough conference foe. “At some point, maybe he’s sick or somebody is out.”
Adyn Kleinheider posted 21 points to lead Washington on the night.
Sam Paule netted 11 points.
Kaner Young, typically an outside shooter, contributed all six of his points from the paint in the contest.
Ian Junkin tallied three points.
Dylan Bartlett and Brayden McColloch both scored two points.
Kobe Anderson’s 20 points led the Panthers.
Sanders finished with 17 points.
Other scorers included Trent Menke (seven points), Bobby Edwards (six), Jonathon Turnbull (four) and Cole Heckelmann (three).
Menke and Turnbull each pulled down 10 rebounds.
Washington is off this week and returns to the court Tuesday, Dec. 20, for another home conference tilt against Ft. Zumwalt South at 7 p.m.
