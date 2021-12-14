Washington’s unbeaten dual record in boys wrestling came to an end Tuesday.
The Blue Jays lost to both the host of the triangular meet, Farmington, 46-23, and to Poplar Bluff, 45-27.
Washington did have two wrestlers go unbeaten on the night in Parker Kelpe (106 pounds) and Devon Deckelman (126).
Kelpe pinned Poplar Bluff’s Kurt Rosson (1:06) and won a 15-3 major decision against Farmington’s Trenten Mattingly.
Deckelman pinned Poplar Bluff’s Jackson McCormick (1:16) and won a 13-3 major decision against Farmington’s Zach Dennis.
Will Kelpe (120), Tristen Koehmstedt (132), Casey Olszowka (152), Joey Avitia (195), Tanner Schwoeppe (220) and Gavin Holtmeyer (285) each earned one win at the meet.
Will Kelpe pinned Poplar Bluff’s Caden Hambrick in 1:03 but lost a 12-2 major decision against Farmington’s Presley Johnson.
Koehmstedt pinned Poplar Bluff’s Logan Hale (0:43) but lost by pin to Farmington’s Blake Cook.
Olszowka won a 3-2 decision against Poplar Bluff’s Ben Colclasure but was pinned by Farmington’s Trace Dunlap.
Avitia won a 5-2 decision against Farmington’s Rowdy Vaugh but was pinned by Poplar Bluff’s Hudson Matthews.
Schwoeppe pinned Farmington’s Taylor Ogden (2:00) but lost a 9-0 major decision to Poplar Bluff’s Desmond Howell.
Holtmeyer pinned Farmington’s Peyton Simily (2:00) and lost a 9-7 decision to Poplar Bluff’s Logan Ringstaff.
Couper Deckard (113), Jackson Thornton (138), Graham Burge (145), Brendin Voss (160), Ryan Mueller (170) and Owen Burge (182) wrestled for the Blue Jays without recording a win.
Deckard was pinned by Farmington’s Dayton Boyd and Poplar Bluff’s Gatlin Taylor.
Thornton was covered by Farmington’s Nate Schnur and Poplar Bluff’s Jakob Hopkins.
Graham Burge was pinned by Poplar Bluff’s Lucas Robertson. Washington left the 145-pound weight class open against Farmington, awarding a forfeit win to Drew Felker.
Voss lost a 2-1 decision against Farmington’s Ethan Turner and an 8-1 decision to Poplar Bluff’s Justin Mitchell.
Mueller was pinned by Farmington’s Matthew Wade and lost a technical fall to Poplar Bluff’s Logan Hite.
Owen Burge dropped a 6-2 decision to Farmington’s William Rodgers and was pinned by Poplar Bluff’s Daine Dugas.
Washington rebounded from Tuesday’s duals to defeat Sullivan Wednesday at Blue Jay Gym. The team is off for the weekend and will next wrestle Wednesday at 6 p.m. on the road at Ft. Zumwalt South in a GAC Central league match.