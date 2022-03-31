The Washington baseball Blue Jays played two games Saturday with wildly different outcomes.
Washington (3-4) traveled for a doubleheader with the host Trojans (4-3), losing the first contest, 11-4, but then winning the rematch, 18-3.
The Blue Jays broke out the big bats in the second contest as Ethan Stellhorn led off the top of the fourth with a solo home run.
Two at-bats later, Landon Boston followed with a home run of his own.
First game
Troy took an early advantage with a five-run first inning. The Trojans pushed the lead to 6-0 with another tally in the second.
Washington got three runs back in the top of the third, but Troy scored twice in the bottom of the fourth.
Washington added a final run in the top of the fifth. Troy wrapped the scoring with three runs in the bottom of the sixth.
Aden Pecka, Sam Paule and Hanon Jarvis each delivered two hits for the Blue Jays.
Pecka and Paule each stole a base and scored.
Jarvis tallied a run.
Luke Kleekamp had the team’s only extra-base hit, a double. He also walked twice and scored.
Grant Trentmann, Will Lingle, Gavin Matchell and Logan Monzyk each drew a walk.
Jacob Baldwin drove in a run.
On the mound, Jarvis started for Washington. In 0.2 of an inning, he allowed five earned runs on four hits and one walk with one strikeout.
Jacob Weidle pitched 1.1 innings and allowed one run on one hit and two walks.
Baldwin tossed 3.2 innings, allowing five runs (two earned) on five hits and one walk with one strikeout.
Drew Bunge recorded the final out. In 0.1 of an inning, he walked one and struck out one.
Ethan Edinger and Ryan McDonald each homered for Troy.
Second game
This time Washington got off to the good start, tallying seven runs in the top of the first.
Troy was only able to answer with one run in the bottom of the first.
Washington scored two more runs in the top of the second, followed by another solo Troy score in the bottom half, making it 9-2 Washington.
That score held until Washington posted two runs on Stellhorn and Boston’s solo home runs in the fourth.
Troy got one final run in the bottom of the fourth.
Washington scored seven runs in the top of the fifth and shut out Troy in the home half to bring the game to an early end.
Trentmann, Paule, Jarvis, Stellhorn and Boston had two hits apiece in the contest.
Stellhorn added to his home run with a single, was hit by a pitch, scored four times and ended with four runs batted in.
Boston went beyond his home run with a single, a hit by pitch, two runs scored and three RBIs.
Trentmann singled twice, scored twice and drove in two runs.
Paule singled twice, was hit by a pitch, scored twice and drove in a run.
Jarvis singled twice, walked, stole a base, scored and drove in a run.
Pecka singled, walked three times, scored twice and drove in three.
Kleekamp singled and drove in a run.
Lingle walked twice, stole a base, scored twice and drove in a run.
Matchell walked.
As the starting pitcher, Matchell went 4.1 innings and allowed three runs (two earned) on four hits and six walks. He was the winning pitcher.
Ian Junkin closed out the last two outs. In 0.2 of an inning, he allowed no runs on one walk and struck out one.
Washington is scheduled to open GAC Central play Tuesday, hosting Ft. Zumwalt East at Dutzow Ballpark, starting at 4:30 p.m.