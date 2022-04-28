Thanks to a split Saturday in Creve Coeur, the Washington baseball Blue Jays remained at .500 for the season.
Washington (10-10) lost the opener to Chaminade College Prep (7-12), 14-4, but came back to win the second game, 6-1.
Second game
The Blue Jays bounced back from a first-game loss to move back to .500 for the season
Chaminade opened scoring with a run in the bottom of the first, and that held up until Washington scored three times in the top of the fifth. The Blue Jays added three more runs in the sixth.
Grant Trentmann, who left Friday’s game against St. Charles so he would be able to pitch Saturday, went the distance. He shut down the Red Devils, allowing one run on four hits and one walk, while striking out eight.
Offensively, Sam Paule led the way with two hits. Landon Boston, Hanon Jarvis, Luke Kleekamp, Jack Schantz and Trentmann each had one hit.
Will Lingle drew two walks. Jarvis was hit by a pitch.
Logan Monzyk scored twice. Jarvis and Paule each scored once run.
Schantz drove in two runs.
First game
Chaminade grabbed the lead in the bottom of the first with two runs. The Red Devils added another run in the second.
Each team scored four times in the third.
Chaminade added two runs in the fourth, three in the fifth and two more in the sixth to end it.
Chaminade outhit Washington, 12-4. Washington made six of the game’s eight errors.
Drew Bunge started for the Blue Jays and went 1.1 innings, allowing five runs (three earned) on four hits and three walks.
Ian Junkin took the loss, going 2.1 innings while allowing seven runs (four earned) on five hits, one walk and a hit batter.
Gavin Matchell pitched the final 1.2 innings, allowing two runs (one earned) on three hits. He struck out one.
Kleekamp doubled twice to lead the Washington offense.
Jarvis, Lingle and Matchell singled.
Aden Pecka walked.
Sam Paule was hit by pitches twice. Trentmann was hit by one pitch.
Boston, Jarvis, Kleekamp and Pecka scored the runs.
Jarvis, Lingle and Matchell each had one RBI.