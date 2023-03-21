The Blue Jays got into the win column Monday.
Washington (1-2) defeated Timberland (0-2) in a 14-13 slugfest as part of pool play in the Troy Baseball Classic at Francis Howell.
The Blue Jays lost their other game Monday, 9-5, to Parkway West (2-1).
Washington emerges from the pool as the third-place team and will play for a chance at ninth place in a four-team bracket along with the other third-place pool teams, Hannibal, Seckman and Francis Howell Central.
The Blue Jays play at Troy against Hannibal, starting at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday in the semifinal round.
Timberland
Runs were plentiful, particularly in the top of the fifth inning where Washington broke out for 10 runs.
“We did all that with two outs,” Washington Head Coach Dane Gough said. “It was absolutely crazy. They walked a bunch of people and we strung some hits together too. Ryan Weidle had a big bases clearing double and Hayden Burns had a two-run double also.”
Both teams tallied one run in the first and two in the second.
Washington broke the 3-3 tie with one run in the top of the third and a shutout frame in the home half.
However, Timberland responded with a four-run outburst in the bottom of the fourth to make it a 7-4 game in the Wolves favor.
After Washington’s 10 run rally, Timberland tried valiantly to answer back, but scored just six times in the frame to fall one run short of completing the comeback.
The game ended at the end of the fifth inning after hitting the tournament time limit.
Washington had 11 hits and 10 walks in the game.
Sam Paule tripled, singled, walked, was hit by a pitch and scored twice.
Jacob Weidle tripled, singled, scored twice and drove in a run.
Hayden Burns doubled twice, stole once, scored and drove in three.
Hanon Jarvis doubled, singled, walked three times, scored once and drove in three.
“Hanon Jarvis is on fire,” Gough said. “He’s got a 1.000 slugging percentage. He’s 5-6 with six walks for a .833 batting average and a .917 on-base percentage. That’ll play. He’s taking a good approach and seeing the ball really well.”
Ryan Weidle tripled, was hit by a pitch, scored and drove in a run.
Ryan Weidle, Burns and Jarvis each drew praise from Gough for their hot offensive starts to the season.
Aden Pecka singled, walked, stole a base and scored three times.
Ethan Stellhorn singled, walked and scored twice.
Grant Trentmann walked twice and scored.
Weston Meyer walked twice and drove in two.
Washington’s bullpen stayed busy as the team used seven different arms in the contest.
Kaner Young tossed one inning, allowing one run on three walks with two strikeouts.
Quinton Parker pitched 0.2 of an inning. He surrendered two runs on four hits.
Hunter Bakamayer went for two innings, striking out two. He allowed four runs (three earned) on three hits and two walks.
Ben Loesing was the winning pitcher. In 0.1 of an inning, he allowed one hit, but no runs.
Meyer and Drew Bunge were the next two pitchers. Neither recorded an out.
Meyer allowed five runs on three hits and two walks.
Bunge issued a walk against the only batter he faced.
Peyton Straatmann got the final three outs, allowing one unearned run and walking one.
Parkway West
Washington went ahead in the top of the second with two runs, but Parkway West scored four times in the bottom of the third and three times in the fourth to take the lead from there.
Washington scored once in the sixth and both teams added two runs in the seventh.
Ryan Weidle notched a pair of singles for the Blue Jays, walked and scored.
Pecka doubled.
Jarvis singled, walked three times and scored twice.
Trentmann singled and drove in a run.
Meyer singled and walked twice with one RBI.
Bakamayer singled and drove in a run.
Burns was hit by a pitch and scored.
Stellhorn had one RBI on a sacrifice fly and was hit by a pitch.
Ian Junkin pitched the first 3.2 innings for Washington. He allowed seven runs (three earned) on two hits and four walks, striking out three.
Bunge went 0.1 of an inning, walking one and allowing two hits.
Bakameyer fired the final two innings, striking out one. He allowed two runs on two hits and two walks.