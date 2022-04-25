The Washington baseball Blue Jays may be playing their home games in Dutzow this season, but when it comes to the conference schedule the team has been playing in “Splitsville.”
Washington (8-9, 4-4) split the season series with a fourth consecutive GAC Central opponent Tuesday in a doubleheader at Dutzow Ball Park.
After falling in the first game to Francis Howell North (7-11, 1-5), 11-0, Washington rebounded to win the rematch, 11-1.
First game
Howell North pitcher Derek Archer was responsible for the Blue Jays’ woes in the opening contest.
Archer tossed a one-hit shutout and issued just three walks over the course of seven innings to earn the win.
Will Lingle had the lone Washington hit, a single.
Hanon Jarvis and Luke Kleekamp were hit by pitches.
Sam Paule, Lingle and Cooper Thiemann each drew a walk.
Aden Pecka stole two bases.
Washington sent four pitchers to the mound in the contest, starting with Morgan Copeland.
In 4.1 innings of work, Copeland allowed seven runs (two earned) on eight hits and one walk. He recorded three strikeouts.
Gavin Matchell pitched 0.2 of an inning and struck out one.
Jake Baldwin fired one shutout inning and allowed one hit.
Logan Monzyk pitched the last inning and was touched for four unearned runs on two hits and three walks.
The third inning was a big one for Howell North as the team broke a scoreless tie with a six-run rally. The Knights added one run in the fifth before capping things off with the four-run final frame.
Second game
The Blue Jays turned the tables in the rematch, jumping out to a 4-0 lead after one inning and a 7-0 lead after two.
Washington added two more runs in the top of the third and two in the fourth.
Howell North scored its only run in the bottom of the third.
Matchell was the winning pitcher. In 2.2 innings, he struck out three and allowed one unearned run on two hits and two walks.
Grant Trentmann fired the final 2.1 innings without allowing a run. He struck out five while allowing just one hit and two walks.
Matchell collected a pair of hits at the dish, a double and a single. He also walked, scored twice and drove in two runs.
Paule doubled and collected three runs batted in.
Pecka, Landon Boston, Jarvis and Kleekamp each singled.
Lingle walked twice and scored twice.
Jarvis came around to score twice.
Pecka, Boston, Thiemann, Kleekamp and Ethan Stellhorn each scored a run.
Pecka, Jarvis and Kleekamp were credited with one RBI apiece.
Stellhorn, Jarvis and Boston were hit by pitches.
Monzyk, Boston, Thiemann, Pecka and Stellhorn each stole a base.
Pecka and Paule both delivered a sacrifice fly.
Washington remains home Friday to host St. Charles at 4:30 p.m.