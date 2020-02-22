If all good things must come to an end, so too must all bad things.
Washington (15-7, 5-4) ended a four-game losing streak Friday with a home win in Gateway Athletic Conference Central play against Ft. Zumwalt East (5-16, 0-8), 53-37.
“Picking up this win was a must,” Washington Head Coach Grant Young said. “We had some games recently where Timberland got caught in the second half and Sullivan came in hot, but this was a win we needed. This gives us something that we can hopefully build on in the last two weeks of the season and get ready for districts.”
The visiting Lions opened the game on a 10-2 run and led 12-9 at the end of the first period.
Washington overcame Zumwalt East before the end of the half to lead 22-19 at the intermission. The Blue Jays extended the lead to 36-23 at the end of the third quarter.
“They did a good job jumping on us early,” Young said. “We missed a lot of opportunities in the first half. Then, our defensvie intensity held them to only four points in the third quarter and we went on another 10-0 run in the fourth that made it a 21-point lead at one point.”
Ryan Hoerstkamp and Brigham Broadbent tied for Washington’s scoring lead with 12 points apiece.
Todd Bieg finished with nine points, followed by Zac Coulter’s eight points, six for Jason Sides, four from Connor Vollmer and two by Jeremiah Broadbent.
“It was a total team effort,” Young said. “Todd Bieg only had oen point in the first half and turned it up in the second half and was real big for us around the rim. Ryan Hoerstkamp and Brigham Broadbent really helped lead us and build up that momentum.
Jacob York’s 13 points were the team high for the Lions.
Other scorers included Amori Johnson (seven points), Reese Wade (six), Jude Highfill (three), Xavier Jackson (three), Caleb Schneider (three) and Hunter Weber (two).
Washington remains home for its next contest Friday, hosting Wentzville Liberty at 7 p.m. in another conference showdown.