What has three syllables and an unbeaten conference record?
The answer is Washington, which earned its seventh consecutive boys basketball win Friday, 68-51, against visiting Ft. Zumwalt East (2-5, 0-1).
The win improves the Blue Jays to 8-2 overall on the season and 3-0 in league games.
“Our kids are starting to play into their new roles,” Washington Head Coach Grant Young said. “They’re finding a niche for where they need to play. Our defense has been solid. We didn’t allow them many looks to get into the pick-and-roll offense they have.”
After a 2-2 tie in the early minutes, Washington led the rest of the game. The Blue Jays went ahead, 17-9, at the end of the first quarter. Washington stretched that lead to 33-17 at halftime and 49-28 after three periods.
Todd Bieg’s 20 points were a season high for the senior forward. He filled up the rest of the stat sheet with six rebounds, three blocks, two steals and two assists.
“It was dunk city for Todd Bieg tonight,” Young said. “Todd hadn’t had that huge game yet this year. I pushed it to him and said that he’s got to start going and playing during the Hermann game and he recognized that and took it to heart and it’s really shown in these last couple games.”
Zac Coulter (13 points) and Brigham Broadbent (12) also broke into double digits offensively.
Jason Sides (nine points), Jarrett Hamlett (eight), Will Gleeson (three) and Jack Lackman (three) rounded out the scoring.
Sides made four rebounds. Broadbent, Gleeson and Lackman each ended with two rebounds. Coulter and Tai’Sean Williams each posted a rebound.
Coulter and Lackman both recorded five assists. Broadbent passed out four assists. Hamlett had two assists while Gleeson and Sides both finished with one.
Coulter, Hamlett and Lackman all grabbed two steals. Broadbent stole one.
Coulter and Broadbent each posted a blocked shot.
Amori Johnson and Jacob York both scored 15 points for the Lions.
Also scoring were Hunter Weber (nine points), Kyle Gremaud (five), Trey Rusthoven (three), Caiden Bryant (two), Jackson Penn (one) and Nathan Porter (one).