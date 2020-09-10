The scoring came in flurries for the Blue Jays, who remained unbeaten in Week 2.
Washington (2-0) blanked visiting Pacific (0-2) Friday, 35-0, at Scanlan Stadium.
The Blue Jays scored 21 of their points in the second quarter and the other 14 in the final period.
“They got after it up front and our linebackers flew around and made plays,” Washington Head Coach Derick Heflin said. “Our secondary, when the ball was in the air, went up and got it. So, there’s not much defensively I can complain about this week.”
Pacific Head Coach Paul Day said his team showed improvement from the previous week.
“The few opportunities we had tonight to make plays, we didn’t actually completely execute, but I feel like our kids got a lot better at the things we’re trying to get better at in terms of changing our culture and hopefully being where we want to be in six to eight weeks,” Day said.
After a scoreless first period, Washington quarterback Cam Millheiser sparked the offense with a 15-yard touchdown run midway through the second quarter.
The Jays finished the half with three consecutive scoring drives, added an 18-yard touchdown pass from Millheiser to Jason Sides with 35 seconds left in the half.
The half ended with a 52-yard touchdown pass from Millheiser to Conner Maher as time expired.
“We just wanted to go out there and have fun and we did that,” Millheiser said. “It was wild. I’m glad I got the pass off and Conner made a great catch and scored. We celebrated, went into the locker room and got focused.”
The final score of the half was set up by a Luke Kroeter interception, one of three in the game.
“Our coaches put us in a good coverage and a good situation for me to get those picks,” Kroeter said. “I just read my keys, played my rules and I was there when the ball was.”
Going into the last 40 seconds of the first half with just a seven-point deficit against a team that scored 54 points in Week 1 gives the Indians something to build on moving forward.
“When you’re down to 30 seconds in a half against a team of this calibre and they’ve scored seven points — it’s 4th and 15 and the score’s 7-0 and they convert that and then get the big play with no time left — very honestly, it could have been 7-0 at the half,” Day said. “So, we’re going to learn from that.”
Washington senior running backs Louis Paule and Cole Nahlik added touchdown runs in the fourth quarter to finish out the win.
Stats
Millheiser was 3-7 in the passing game for 68 yards with two scores and an interception. He ran the ball nine times for 81 yards and a score.
“Cam is developing every week,” Heflin said. “He just surprises me more and more. He does things that are unique and not necessarily things that you teach. He just goes out there and plays football.”
Nahlik finished with 92 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries.
Paule carried the ball 17 times for 81 yards and a score. He caught one pass for negative yardage.
Dylan Pape gained 25 yards on five carries.
Kroeter carried three times for 14 yards.
The touchdown catches were the only receptions of the game for both Sides and Maher.
Kicker Devon Deckelman was a perfect 5-5 in extra point attempts.
Defensively, the Blue Jays had four takeaways — Kroeter’s three interceptions and a fumble forced by Pape and recovered by Mark Hensley.
Sophomore defensive end Trevor Buhr led the team with six total tackles, including two stops for a loss.
Gavin Holtmeyer and Jack Lackman were each in on five tackles.
Korey Jarrell was part of four stops.
Pape, Nahlik and Owen Bartlett each finished with three tackles.
Clyde Hendrix, Kroeter, Jake Straatmann, Hensley and Sam Rost were each credited with two total tackles.
Finishing with one tackle each were Marcus Rogala, Ryan Hoerstkamp, Logan Kuhn, Paule, Maher, Sides and Joey Avitia.
Pacific statistics were unavailable at print deadline.
Week 3
The Blue Jays remain home to host Warrenton this week. The Warriors have started 0-2 with losses to Wentzville Liberty, 34-6, and Troy, 56-31.
Washington won each of the previous two meetings between the teams, including a 42-14 blowout at Warrenton last season.
Warrenton found plenty of offense against the Trojans in Week 2, led by 272 passing yards and three touchdowns thrown by Caelon Weir. Two of Weir’s scoring strikes went for more than 50 yards.
Quincy McRoberts went over the century mark on the ground with 104 rushing yards on just seven carries. McRoberts ran for two scores and caught a 60-yard touchdown pass from Weir.
Day’s Pacific squad completes the trifecta at the top of The Missourian’s weekly poll as it follows up losses to Nos. 1 and 2, Washington and St. Francis Borgia Regional, with a Week 3 trip to St. Clair to open Four Rivers Conference play.
The Bulldogs are 2-0 following lopsided home wins against Perryville and Salem in the first two weeks.
St. Clair has defeated Pacific each of the past two years. In 2017, the Indians defeated the Bulldogs, 53-21, in the regular season, but St. Clair got revenge in the postseason with a 52-36 win Week 10.
Box Score
Pacific – 0+0+0+0=0
Washington – 0+21+0+14=35
First Quarter
No Scoring
Second Quarter
WAS – Cam Millheiser 15 run (Devon Deckelman kick), 7:19
WAS – Jason Sides 18 pass from Millheiser (Deckelman kick), 0:35
WAS – Conner Maher 52 pass from Millheiser (Deckelman kick), 0:00
Third Quarter
No Scoring
Fourth Quarter
WAS – Louis Paule 13 run (Deckelman kick), 6:24
WAS – Cole Nahlik 15 run (Deckelman kick), 4:51
Statistics
Rushing
Washington — Nahlik 18-92-1, Paule 17-81-1, Millheiser 9-81-1, Pape 5-25, Kroeter 3-14
Pacific — Unavailable
Passing
Washington — Millheiser 3-7-68-2-1, Lackman 0-1
Pacific — Unavailable
Receiving
Washington — Maher 1-52-1, Sides 1-18-1, Paule 1- -2
Pacific — Unavailable
Total Tackles
Washington — Buhr 6, Holtmeyer 5, Lackman 5, Jarrell 4, Pape 3, Nahlik 3, Bartlett 3, Hendrix 2, Kroeter 2, Straatmann 2, Hensley 2, Rost 2, Rogala 1, Hoerstkamp 1, Kuhn 1, Paule 1, Maher 1, Sides 1, Avitia 1
Pacific — Unavailable