That’s the way the GAC Central baseball standings stood between Ft. Zumwalt South (14-2, 6-1) and Washington (16-6, 6-1) after the visiting Bulldogs won, 2-0, at The Fields at South Point Tuesday.
Carter Cox and Connor Henke combined to shut out the Blue Jays.
Cox fired 6.1 innings and struck out nine while allowing three hits, three walks and two hit batters. He was unable to finish the game due to hitting MSHSAA’s mandated pitch count limitation.
Henke got the final two outs, one with a strikeout, to earn the save.
Washington ace Grant Trentmann went toe-to-toe with Cox. Trentmann allowed two runs on three hits and one walk in 5.1 innings, striking out five.
“Both pitchers were commanding the zone,” Washington Head Coach Dane Gough said. “They had good velocity, mixing curveballs and sliders in. It was a well-pitched game on both sides.”
The Blue Jays turned to Ian Junkin out of the bullpen in the sixth. Junkin pitched 1.2 shutout innings without allowing a hit, though he did issue three walks.
Washington’s biggest hit was an Aden Pecka triple in the third inning, but it came with two outs and the Blue Jays were unable to drive him in.
Hanon Jarvis and Ethan Stellhorn each singled.
Ryan Weidle walked twice.
Jacob Weidle walked once.
Weston Meyer and Jacob Weidle were hit by pitches.
Sam Strubberg and Stellhorn executed a double steal in the seventh inning, putting both runs into scoring position with one out, but Henke pitched out of the jam.
Zumwalt South scored the game’s first run in the fourth inning when Jacksen Tankersley led off with a single, advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt, stole third and scored when the throw got into the outfield.
With a little patience, Tankersley would have scored anyway when the next batter, Evan Fullhorst, tripled to deep right field.
Trentmann was able to leave Fullhorst stranded in the fourth.
In the sixth, Tankersley led off the inning with another single and was again bunted over to second, at which point Trentmann exited and Junkin came out of the bullpen.
Junkin walked the first two batters he faced and then allowed a sacrifice fly from Henke to drive in the inherited runner.
The teams played again Wednesday at Zumwalt South with Washington winning, 3-1, to reclaim its one game lead in the conference standings. Washington hosts St. Francis Borgia at South Point Friday at 4 p.m. and plays at Borgia Saturday at noon.
