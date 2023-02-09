After the infamous white balloon made its way out of the area Friday night, the Washington basketball faithful watched their team’s lead balloon up in the first half.
Washington (10-11, 2-4) scored 27 of the first 35 points Friday to earn a home victory over GAC Central rival Ft. Zumwalt East (5-14), 65-55.
Friday was many things for the Blue Jays, who unveiled the softball team’s third-place state board at the game in addition to celebrating both Senior Night and Courtwarming.
“It’s good to get a win,” Washington Head Coach Grant Young said. “We did some good things tonight and come out with a W. We jumped out to a 20-point lead. Sam (Paule) was hitting some big threes. We can’t take anybody lightly. We had them down 20 and they brought it back and finished down 10.”
The Blue Jays, celebrating senior night, got on the board first with a three-point strike from senior manager Jack Trentmann.
Paule, another senior, connected from three-point range twice in the early going as Washington opened up a 13-3 lead in the first three minutes of action. He added a third triple in the first quarter and a fourth in the second period.
Washington ended the first quarter with a 22-6 advantage and took a 39-21 lead into halftime.
At the end of the third quarter, the Blue Jays remained in front, 51-35.
Hensley scored 23 points to lead the Blue Jays.
“They didn’t really have anything to combat Mark’s size inside,” Young said.
Adyn Kleinheider added 21 points.
Kaner Young and Trentmann both ended on three points.
“Jack had a memorable night, banked in a three and it was great for him to have that opportunity to do that,” Grant Young said.
Ian Junkin rounded out the scoresheet with two points.
Jaden Jones led the visiting Lions with 19 points.
He was joined in double figures by teammate Donovan West, who scored 13.
Other scorers for Zumwalt East included Caiden Bryan (six points), Carter Hollingsworth (six), Brandon Odom (five), Kyle Gremaud (four) and Jackson Penn (two).
The Blue Jays are on the road Tuesday for another conference matchup at Wentzville Liberty, starting at 7 p.m.