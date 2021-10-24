Striking twice in the closing minutes, Washington was able to secure a win in a Class 3 District 4 soccer preview matchup at Pacific.
Washington (6-13) broke a scoreless tie in the second period to record a 2-0 victory over the host Indians (10-10).
“Our substitutes came in and kept Pacific at zero while still creating a few chances in their 30-40 minutes of gameplay,” Washington Head Coach Derek Schriewer said. “It’s their fresh legs that wore down Pacific’s core players, and when our starters came in, the game changed and we played most of the night in the attacking half.”
It was senior night for Pacific.
“(The) game was tied up until the final minutes,” Pacific Head Coach Steve Smith said. “Not the result our seniors wanted or deserved, but playing without three starters and a backup goalkeeper, I’m proud of our guys’ effort tonight.”
Washington’s goals came from Cole Click and Will Amlong.
“Our strikers all did well to create their own chances and eventually broke through as Cole and Will found the back of the net in the last 10 minutes of the second half,” Schriewer said.
Click and Darius Haney were credited with assists.
Washington was seeded No. 6 in the district the day before, while Pacific took the No. 7 seed.
“(Pacific) was shuffled to No. 7 behind us despite better comparable results and record on the year,” Schriewer said. “A moment of pride for me to get us into that higher spot, but that also put a chip on Pacific’s shoulder to prove they deserved the higher seed. Both teams were coming off of a losing game the night before, so fitness and/or depth would be tested.”
Washington finished out the week Thursday at Ft. Zumwalt East in a GAC Central matchup. The Blue Jays wrap up league play Tuesday, hosting Francis Howell North at 6:45 p.m.
Pacific played at Union Thursday with the Four Rivers Conference championship on the line. The Indians next play at home Monday against De Soto at 6:30 p.m.