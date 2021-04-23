The Blue Jays got revenge in the rematch.
Washington (6-9) split Saturday’s road doubleheader at Chaminade (6-9). After falling, 10-7, in the first contest, Washington rallied in the seventh inning the second time around for a 4-3 win.
Second Game
Where the first game saw lots of scoring, the rematch started as a pitcher’s duel with the teams locked in a 1-1 tie at the end of the fifth inning.
Chaminade opened the scoring with one run in the bottom of the third, but Washington tied things up in the top of the fifth as Sam Paule drove a two-out single up the middle to score Luke Kroeter from second.
Chaminade reclaimed the lead briefly with a second run in the bottom of the sixth.
Washington started the go-ahead rally in the top of the seventh with a one-out single from Jack Lackman. The bases then loaded after Paule was hit by a pitch and Luke Kleekamp singled.
Zac Coulter’s double in the next at-bat drove in both Lackman and Paule, giving Washington the 3-2 lead.
Gavin Matchell drew a walk to reload the bases.
After a fly out, Louis Paule was struck by a pitch to force in a two-out run that proved critical.
Chaminade came up with a final run in the bottom of the seventh but left the tying and winning runs stranded on the base paths.
Lackman was the winning pitcher. In six innings, he allowed two runs on five hits and four walks, striking out two.
Jake Baldwin earned the save. He allowed one run on one hit in the seventh inning, protecting the two run advantage.
Sam Paule’s two hits led the Blue Jays. He singled twice, scored and drove in a run.
Coulter and Kroeter both doubled.
Kroeter also walked and scored a run.
Lackman, Kleekamp, Matchell and Jarrett Hamlett each ended with one hit.
Lackman and Kleekamp scored once apiece.
Kleekamp and Matchell each drew a walk.
In addition to both Sam Paule and Louis Paule being hit by pitches, Cooper Thiemann reached base in the same manner.
First game
Washington struck first with four runs in the top of the third, but Chaminade came roaring back with a seven-run rally in the home half.
The Blue Jays scored another two runs in the top of the fifth inning and then tied things up with one run in the sixth.
Chaminade pulled away with three runs in the bottom of the sixth to get the win.
Louis Paule and Jacob Lombardo were the Washington pitchers in the contest.
Louis Paule started and went two innings, allowing six runs on five hits and striking out one.
Lombardo tossed four innings and allowed three earned runs on six hits and two walks with one strikeout.
Washington collected eight hits, all singles from eight different batters — Kroeter, Lackman, Sam Paule, Kleekamp, Coulter, Thiemann, Louis Paule and Calvin Straatmann.
Kroeter, Sam Paule and Kleekamp all scored two runs. Straatmann crossed the plate once.
Thiemann was credited with three runs batted in. Sam Paule, Kleekamp, Coulter and Lombardo each drove in a run.
Kleekamp walked twice. Kroeter and Baldwin each drew a walk.
Kroeter, Gavin Mehrhoff and Sam Paule all stole a base once.
Washington started an away-home series with GAC Central rival Francis Howell North Tuesday. The Blue Jays will host Wednesday’s rematch at 4:30 p.m.