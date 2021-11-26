Taking advantage of nine open weights for the opposition, Washington wrestling dominated under the Friday Night lights.
Hosting an outdoor meet for the first time, the Blue Jays opened the season with a 66-18 victory against Westminster Christian Academy.
The two teams had competition at five different weight classes with Gavin Holtmeyer and Ryan Mueller earning wins by pin for Washington.
Holtmeyer, the 2020-21 Class 4 state runner-up at 285 pounds, finished the meet with a 54-second pin of Aaron Chae in the top weight class.
Mueller (170 pounds) pinned Dawson Malcom in 15 seconds.
Parker Kelpe (106), Couper Deckard (113), Will Kelpe (120), Alec Pecka (126), Devon Deckelman (132), Jackson Thornton (138), Casey Olszowka (152), Jak Livengood (182) and Mac Ruoff (195) gained wins for the Blue Jays by forfeit.
Visiting Westminster gained three wins by pin.
At 145 pounds, Nolan Jones topped Cirdan McNamee.
Nate Bowman scored a Westminster win at 160 pounds against Brendin Voss.
In the 220-pound encounter, Roger Jinkins covered Tanner Schwoeppe.
Weather wasn’t much of a factor as temperatures were in the upper 40s with light wind.
The mat was placed on the track while teams were provided with shelters and heaters along corners. Fans sat in the stadium’s seating.
The Washington cheerleaders, dance team and some band members provided entertainment.
Washington goes to Owensville Dec. 2 for its next scheduled competition in a coed triangular meet at 5 p.m. Rolla is the third school in the equation.