The aquatic Jays dominated in a dual meet victory Monday at Affton.
Washington scored 98 points, winning all but one race in the event. Affton posted 32 points.
“It was another great night at the pool for the WHS boys,” Washington Head Coach Tracy Moreland said. “They continue to drop time or equal their season’s best times. Luke Mauchenheimer dropped over a minute in the 500 free, Gavin Poole dropped eight seconds in the 200 IM (individual medley), Todd Bobo dropped a second in his 100 free, and Jack Courtney went under seven minutes in the 500 free for the first time. The entire team has been impressive to watch all season.”
The 50 freestyle was one of the more exciting races as Washington senior Aaron Brinkmann (29.38) out-touched his teammate Aidan Brinkmann (29.4) by just 0.02 of a second.
Other first-place finishes for the Blue Jays included:
• Bobo, Aaron Brinkmann, Poole and Ben Loesing in the 200 medley relay (2:01.07).
• Donovan McKenzie in the 200 freestyle (2:26.4).
• Bobo in the 100 freestyle (56.22).
• Courtney in the 500 freestyle (6:52.46).
• Loesing, Aaron Brinkmann, Poole and Bobo in the 200 freestyle relay (1:51.28).
• Michael Hotra in the 100 backstroke (1:17.33).
• Aaron Brinkmann in the 100 breaststroke (1:16.10).
• Loesing, Hotra, Poole and Bobo in the 400 freestyle relay (4:08.81).
Second-place finishers were:
• Brayden Kriete in the 200 freestyle (2:26.77).
• Poole in the 200 individual medley (2:20).
• Mauchenheimer in the 500 freestyle (8:00.76).
• McKenzie, Aidan Brinkmann, Kriete and Courtney in the 200 freestyle relay (2:03.16).
• McKenzie in the 100 backstroke (1:19.64).
• Courtney, McKenzie, Aidan Brinkmann and Kriete in the 400 freestyle relay (4:43.4).