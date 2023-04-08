Most of Tuesday’s Washington Track Meet was able to take place before lightning in the area forced its conclusion.
A total of 16 events of the 19 events were able to be completed on the varsity boys side with action being halted during the 200-meter dash.
“The weather was not great, but the kids made the most of the opportunities they had to run,” Washington Head Coach Mike Olszowka said. “Our teams are getting stronger as they are getting more experience. These smaller meets give us an opportunity to try some new things and for kids to see their improvements.”
The host Blue Jays were leading with 100 team points when the meet was called off due to weather approaching the area.
Orchard Farm was second with 92 points while Union held third at 87 points.
Rounding out the field at the time of stoppage were Warrenton (81), St. Francis Borgia (66) Fulton (43) and Hermann (14).
“In spite of last night’s meet being canceled with a few events remaining due to lightning, it was a vital step in our development and we can’t wait to return to WHS for the Nix Relays,” Borgia Head Coach Brent Woodcock said. “I hope to see our athletes bring home some medals.”
Washington senior Clyde Hendrix, who won the Washington Pentathlon last Saturday, bettered his school record in the javelin with a best throw of 56.93 meters.
“Clyde is hammering away,” Olszowka said. “His entire series were all PRs. Setting a new school record in those conditions is going to set up nicely for him to take an attempt at 200 feet when the weather cooperates.”
Events which didn’t get finished were the 200-meter dash, 3,200-meter run and 1,600-meter relay.
Union Head Coach Sarah Hurt said Jake Scott, Dalton Colombo and Bryson Pickard were standouts for the Wildcats.
• 100-meter dash — Borgia’s Jordan Mohesky won with a time of 11.66. Warrenton’s Connor Peterson was second with Orchard Farm’s Trevor Potthoff ending third.
• 400-meter dash — Union’s Bryson Pickard turned a time of 50.67 to win. Hayden Burke of Union was second with Orchard Farm’s Nathan Henke ending third.
• 800-meter run — Pickard triumphed in 2:03.19. Union’s Will Herbst and Warrenton’s Wyatt Claiborne were next across the stripe.
• 1,600-meter run — Claiborne won with a time of 4:45.84. Also breaking 5 minutes were Washington’s Logan Luttrell and Warrenton’s Phillip Kackley.
• 110-meter hurdles — Charles Davis of Orchard Farm prevailed in 16.4. Washington’s Thomas Stahl and Nolan Wieland were next.
• 300-meter hurdles — Stahl was the winner in 41.42. Aiden Fleetwood of Fulton took second with Orchard Farm’s Nathan Fischer third.
• 400-meter relay — Warrenton’s team of Peyton Dawson, Zachariah Bristol, Anthony Lombardo and Colton Brosenne won in 45.48. Washington and Borgia were next.
• 800-meter relay — Borgia’s foursome of Mohesky, Nathan Kell, Will Hoer and Harry Mitchell was first to the line in 1:34.51. Warrenton and Union were next.
• 3,200-meter relay — Warrenton won in 8:55.8 with Kackley, Claiborne, Bryan Guerrero and Deacon Forrest running. Washington and Fulton followed.
• Shot put — Warrenton’s Jack Morris won at 10.07 meters. Hermann’s Isaiah Brown was second with Warrenton’s Isaac Wagner ending third.
• Discus — Morris won the event at 24.78 meters. Borgia’s Samuel Landrum was second with Warrenton’s Wagner third.
• High jump — Hendrix won by clearing 1.77 meters. Orchard Farm’s Lucas Stopke was second with Borgia’s Mitchell grabbing third.
• Long jump — Orchard Farm’s Jason Williams won at 6.91 meters. Warrenton’s Brosenne and Borgia’s Trenton Volmert ended second and third.
• Triple jump — Brosenne won at 13.17 meters. Orchard Farm’s Jordan Matlock was second and Union’s Wyatt Birke took third.
• Pole vault — Will Wagner-Yates of Fulton cleared 3.2 meters to win. Orchard Farm’s Cole Kirks was second with Fulton’s Joshua Narancich third.
• Javelin — Hendrix’s school record distance of 56.93 meters was the best of the day. Union’s Jake Scott and Washington’s Nolan Hendrix were next among the 20 entrants.