The path of destruction for the Washington Blue Jay gridiron offense continued in Week 7.
The Blue Jays (4-3, 3-2) ran for eight touchdowns to win 55-0 at Ft. Zumwalt South (4-3, 3-2), marking the third consecutive conference game with 45 or more points scored by Washington.
Washington amassed 540 rushing yards, the team’s highest total of the season.
“Friday is the most complete game we have played all year,” Washington Head Coach Derick Heflin said. “South was 4-2 coming into the game and we felt was a solid team. Our kids came out and played a dominant game in every aspect. We held them to 60 yards of total offense and had 569 yards of offense ourselves.”
Senior Devon Deckelman hit some of the biggest plays of the night with touchdown runs of 63 and 53 yards. He totaled three scores in the contest and went 7-8 on extra-point kicks.
Junior Landon Boston ran for four touchdowns with lengths of 12, 12, nine and four yards.
“The combo of Deckelman and Boston was hitting on all cylinders,” Heflin said. “The guys up front did a great job opening holes. Trevor Buhr lead the offensive line along with fullback Hanon Jarvis opening some massive holes for both running backs to run through all night.”
Sophomore Alec Pecka got in on the scoring in the fourth quarter, tacking on the final touchdown of the night.
This was the second shutout of the season for the Blue Jays. The other came in Week 2 against Warrenton.
“Defensively, we played our best game of the year,” Heflin said. “Our pass coverage was incredible. Our guys did a great job of playing their jobs. Up front, we were able to create a pass rush with four linemen and their quarterback was running around all game. Evan Gaither made some really big plays in the run and pass game to set the tone for the defense.”
Statistics
Deckelman led all players with 244 rushing yards on 11 carries.
Boston ran 15 times for 187 yards.
Hanon Jarvis carried eight times for 51 yards.
Quarterback Ian Junkin made three carries for 28 yards and went 2-3 passing for 19 yards and an interception.
Alec Pecka’s touchdown was a 25-yard run on his only carry. He also caught an eight-yard pass.
Daniel Williams gained five yards on two carries.
Tight end Ryan Jostes made an 11-yard catch.
Aden Pecka made an interception for the Blue Jays.
Buhr and Mark Hensley each recorded a sack.
Gaither led the team in tackles with four.
Other tacklers included Aden Pecka (three), Brendon Rost (two), Hayden Burns (two), Kellen Schiermeier (two), Casey Olszowka (two), Buhr (two), Jostes (one), Mason Bennett (one), Dylan Borgmann (one), Nick Lucido (one) and Hensley (one).
Week 8
The Blue Jays are well-positioned to continue their winning streak this week, hosting North Point (2-5, 1-3) at Scanlan Stadium.
This will be the first varsity matchup between the two programs as it is just North Point’s second year in existence and the first full season for its varsity team.
North Point is coming off just its second varsity win, a 54-14 drubbing of Soldan (1-6) in Week 7.
The Grizzlies also topped Ft. Zumwalt East (1-6) in Week 4, 14-13.
North Point’s losses have come against Francis Howell North, 21-6, Ft. Zumwalt North, 35-0, Wentzville Liberty, 28-24, Ft. Zumwalt South, 25-15, and Holt, 52-0.
Liberty, Ft. Zumwalt East and Ft. Zumwalt South have each been mercy-rule victims of the Blue Jays during the past three weeks.
Sophomore Hoyt Gregory has completed 80 of his 132 pass attempts for 1,010 yards and 12 scores.
Gregory has been intercepted by opposing defenses four times.
The quarterback also leads the ground game with 590 yards and two scores.
Sophomore Aneas Smith is both the team’s top receiver (27 catches for 407 yards and six scores) and top rusher outside of Gregory (20 carries for 106 yards and two scores).
District
Washington (36.31 points) continues to hold the No. 5 seed in Class 5 District 4, but the potential Week 10 opponent for the Blue Jays has shifted.
After a 49-14 loss at Francis Howell (7-0) in Week 7, Timberland (5-2) fell from the district’s No. 2 seed to No. 4 at 39.14 points.
Holt (6-1, 43.43) remained in the top slot while Capital City (5-2, 41.43) and Helias Catholic (5-2, 40.4) each moved up a position.
The district is rounded out by Battle with Columbia Independent (2-5, 28.55) and Wentzville Liberty (2-5, 21.37).
Box Score
WAS - 21+14+13+7=55
FZS - 0+0+0+0=0
First Quarter
WAS - Landon Boston 12 run (Devon Deckelman kick), 8:57
WAS - Deckelman 53 run (Deckelman kick), 5:16
WAS - Deckelman 18 run (Deckelman kick), 2:32
Second Quarter
WAS - Boston 9 run (Deckelman kick), 7:52
WAS - Boston 4 run (Deckelman kick), 0:31
Third Quarter
WAS - Deckelman 63 run (kick failed), 8:44
WAS - Boston 12 run (Deckelman kick), 0:08
Fourth Quarter
WAS - Alec Pecka 25 run (Deckelman kick), 5:30