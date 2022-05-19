The race to Jefferson City made a stop at Washington High School Saturday.
The Blue Jays hosted the Class 4 District 5 meet, opening the three-week track postseason.
Washington’s boys placed sixth in the meet, leading all area teams with 61 points. Union finished one point behind the Blue Jays with 60. Sullivan scored 36.5 points and Pacific ended with 22.5.
West Plains won the boys title with 156 points, followed by Rolla (105), Jefferson City (105), Helias Catholic (103) and Camdenton (90).
Washington’s Travis Bieg was an event winner in the pole vault, clearing the top height of 3.86 meters.
"Travis has become a constant for us the season," Washington Head Coach Mike Olszowka said. "Everywhere we go we know chances are in our favor of getting a gold medal and 10 team points. The weather really affected Travis' call selection as you jumped on four different poles throughout the day. Travis has so much consistency in his approach and take off that moving through poles is not an issue. At the end of the day he is a district champion."
While Washington finished a point ahead of Union, the Wildcats had more sectional qualifying entries with eight. Washington had six and Pacific one.
Athletes had to finish in the top four at the district meet to qualify for the Class 4 Section 3 meet this coming Saturday at Waynesville.
Union’s 3,200-meter relay team of Hayden Burke, Will Herbst, Gabe Hoekel and Bryson Pickard placed second in 8:23.64.
Union’s 1,600-meter relay with Elias Neely, Burke, Ryan Ewald and Pickard also finished second with a time of 3:28.77.
“Hayden Burke had a standout day,” Union Head Coach Sarah Hurt said. “He was a big part of us moving on in all four relays. It takes a truly multi-dimensional athlete to be able to compete at this high of a level anywhere from an 800 to a 100. Hayden has that ability and competitive nature to get the job done no matter the distance. In fact, he had our fastest splits of the day in the 1,600-meter relay (51.1) and 3,200-meter relay (2:03).”
Ewald finished second in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 42.15.
Neely took second in the 400-meter dash in 51.33.
Washington’s Clyde Hendrix was the runner-up in the javelin with a mark of 51.56 meters.
"Clyde finally got cleared by the doctors after his knee surgery for a full approach," Olszowka said. "He learned a lot throughout the season and how to use his body correctly when he wasn’t permitted to use a runner. Now that he has the run up, everything is really coming together as he broke the school record."
Pacific’s lone sectional qualifier is Vincent Hoffman, who placed third in the 400-meter dash in 51.72.
“Vinny Hoffman was projected to only finish sixth and he ran a half second under his best time to finish third,” Pacific Head Coach Jim Menderski said.
Union’s Pickard grabbed a third-place finish in the 800-meter run in 1:58.81.
“Bryson Pickard also had a standout day in that he moved on in all three of his events, but also he broke our long-standing record in the 800-meter run with a 1:58.81,” Hurt said. “The previous record of 1:59.2 was held by Jermaine Clark and stood the test of time since 1992. Our district is so competitive that even with that time, Bryson placed third. That shows how difficult it was to advance in many of these events.”
Washington’s Thomas Stahl placed third in the 300-meter hurdles in 42.2.
The Washington 3,200-meter relay team of Ethan Bliss, Micah Gargrave, Logan Luttrell and Kellen Schiermeier ran third in 8:26.57.
Finishing fourth to make the sectional cut were:
• Union’s Evan Swoboda in the 300-meter hurdles (43.47).
• Union’s 400-meter relay team of Burke, Neely, Ewald and Ryan Gerard (44.68).
• Union’s 800-meter relay team of Neely, Ewald, Wyatt Birke and Burke (1:33.4).
• Washington’s 1,600 relay team of Gargrave, Donovan McDaniel, Stahl and Hayden Thiemann (3:34.69).
• Washington’s Casey Olszowka in the pole vault (3.72).
"Casey had a great day in the vault, improving his PR by 9 inches," Mike Olszowka said. "Things just started to click for him, They were not the cleanest jumps, but he is a natural competitor and when it comes down to it will do whatever he can to get over the bar."
Two Pacific runners narrowly missed the cut. Collin Haley placed fifth in the 800-meter run in 2:07.67 and Nick Hunkins placed fifth in the 1,600-meter run in 4:42.85.
Pacific’s KeShaun Cooper also came very close to making the cut, placing fifth in the long jump with a mark of 6.05 meters.
Washington’s Thiemann ended fifth in the 110-meter hurdles in 16.09.
Those who finish in the top four in the sectional meet will advance to the Class 4 state championship meet May 27-28 at Jefferson City High School.