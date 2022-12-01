Perhaps the Blue Jays should wrestle outdoors more often.
The second annual season-opening scrimmage held at Scanlan Stadium Friday resulted in a convincing 72-12 win for Washington in dual action against St. Clair.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Perhaps the Blue Jays should wrestle outdoors more often.
The second annual season-opening scrimmage held at Scanlan Stadium Friday resulted in a convincing 72-12 win for Washington in dual action against St. Clair.
The Blue Jays won five matches by pin and took forfeit points against seven weights left open by the Bulldogs.
“I thought it was a great event,” Washington Head Coach Josh Ohm said. “We are very appreciative of Bill Deckelman. A few years ago this was something he wanted to start and we had the chance to do it last year and now we feel comfortable that we will put this event on for a very long time. It is a cool experience for the kids and gives them something to remember and be proud of us doing something that not many every even thing of. It was a perfect day weather wise and it was great to get two wins (the Washington girls also defeated the St. Clair girls, 64-15) to start the year.”
St. Clair’s boys won two matches by pin.
The Bulldogs wrestled without a pair of returning state champions, Brock Woodcock and Ryan Meek, who instead competed at Iowa State’s Harold Nichols Cyclone Open Saturday.
“There is no question we were unable to put our best lineup out there, especially on the boys side, but it should come together within the next few weeks and we will be a much better team,” St. Clair Head Coach Mel Hughes said. “We appreciate the outstanding job by Coach Ohm and his staff in making this early season dual a special one. The weather cooperated beautifully and a good crowd of fans for both schools attending made for a great atmosphere.”
Contested match results were as follows:
• 138 pounds — Washington’s Tristen Koehmstedt pinned St. Clair’s Ashton Feuerborn (2:41).
• 144 pounds — Washington’s Lane Gerling pinned St. Clair’s Greg Adams (3:52).
• 157 pounds — Washington’s Casey Olszowka pinned St. Clair’s Logan Bartz (1:27).
• 165 pounds — Washington’s Danny Williams pinned St. Clair’s Shawn Eddy (1:39).
• 175 pounds — St. Clair’s Cameron Simcox pinned Washington’s Virgil Jacquin (2:26).
• 190 pounds — St. Clair’s Connor Sikes pinned Washington’s Wyatt Morgan (1:09).
• 215 pounds — Washington’s Tyrese Thurmon pinned St. Clair’s Zeke Bethel (1:28).
Washington’s Aiden Reagan (106 pounds), Parker Kelpe (113), Couper Deckard (120), Devon Deckelman (126), Will Kelpe (132), Jackson Thornton (150) and Mac Ruoff (285) were unopposed.
“Obviously St. Clair’s boys team was missing some of the toughest kids, but that isn’t something we concern ourselves with,” Ohm said. “Our job is to show up, make weight and put our best effort out and we did just that. With that we were able to get a big win and start the season off right.”
Washington remains home Thursday to host Owensville and Rolla in a tri-meet.
St. Clair will wrestle Friday and Saturday at the Parkway South Tournament.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.