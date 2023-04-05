On the surface, it sounds like an April Fool’s joke, moving Saturday’s baseball game from North Point to South Point.
There was no foolin’, however, Saturday as the Blue Jays (6-3) played the part of the away team on the scoreboard, but improved to 2-0 on their new home turf, The Fields at South Point, with an 11-0 win in five innings over the North Point Grizzlies (4-2).
“We were clean defensively,” Washington Head Coach Dane Gough said. “We had our best two practices Wednesday and Thursday, so I felt like that helped us out and paid off for us.”
Washington’s Sam Paule opened the scoring in the bottom of the first inning with a solo home run to left field.
Paule, who was the first batter to reach safely in an official varsity game at the complex and also recorded the field’s first stolen base Tuesday, added to his resume of firsts by swatting the complex’s first round-tripper.
It didn’t stay the only home run in the complex for long, however, as Washington teammate Gavin Matchell swatted a two-run home run over the center field wall three innings later.
“Our sticks came alive a little bit, so that was nice to see,” Gough said.
Washington tallied single runs in each of the first three innings. Matchell’s blast then came during the middle of a five-run outburst in the top of the fourth inning that made it an 8-0 Washington lead.
The Blue Jays tossed up three more runs in the top of the fifth and closed out the game a couple of innings early.
Ian Junkin pitched three shutout innings and allowed just two hits and two walks while striking out one.
Mason Theis pitched the final two innings, striking out three and walking one while allowing no hits.
Paule and Matchell’s big flies were the biggest of Washington’s 10 hits in the outing. Both also singled in the contest.
Aden Pecka, Hanon Jarvis, Drew Bunge, Jacob Weidle, Ryan Weidle and Weston Meyer all singled once.
Paule, who also walked and was hit by a pitch, stole a base, scored four runs and drove in two.
Matchell drove in three and scored once.
Pecka scored twice. Jarvis, Ryan Weidle, Quintin Parker and Bobby Laughlin all crossed the plate once.
Bunge collected two RBIs.
Grant Trentmann, Peyton Straatmann and Meyer all walked once.
Ryan Weidle, Parker and Pecka each stole a base.
Peyton Briddell pitched for North Point, allowing eight earned runs on 10 hits and four walks across five innings pitched. He struck out three.
Carter Briddell and Jack Cowling both singled to account for the only two North Point hits.
Washington plays its first conference series of the season Tuesday and Wednesday. The Blue Jays go to Ft. Zumwalt East Tuesday, but then host the Lions at South Point Wednesday. The first pitch for both games is scheduled for 4:30 p.m.