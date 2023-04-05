On the surface, it sounds like an April Fool’s joke, moving Saturday’s baseball game from North Point to South Point.

There was no foolin’, however, Saturday as the Blue Jays (6-3) played the part of the away team on the scoreboard, but improved to 2-0 on their new home turf, The Fields at South Point, with an 11-0 win in five innings over the North Point Grizzlies (4-2).