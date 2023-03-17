Blue Jays returning to Troy Baseball Classic
By Arron Hustead
By Arron Hustead
By Arron Hustead
Sixteen teams, four pools, five rounds and at least eight different locations.
That’s what goes into this year’s Troy Flooring Center Baseball Classic, a tournament being held annually for the 26th time.
Washington returns to the event for the second year after choosing the Troy Classic to replace the Four Rivers Baseball Classic after that event was rebranded as a Four Rivers Conference event.
The Blue Jays are a part of Pool B and will play Francis Howell, Parkway West and Timberland.
Pool A includes Troy, Jackson, Ft. Zumwalt North and Hannibal. Pool C is comprised of Ft. Zumwalt West, Holt, Lutheran St. Charles and Seckman. Francis Howell Central, Wentzville Liberty, CBC and Battle make up Pool D.
All 16 teams are scheduled to play their first tournament game simultaneously Friday at 4 p.m.
Washington plays its opener at Francis Howell.
Troy hosts Hannibal, Ft. Zumwalt North hosts Jackson, Timberland hosts Parkway West, Ft. Zumwalt West hosts Seckman, Holt hosts Lutheran St. Charles, Francis Howell Central hosts Battle and Wentzville Liberty hosts CBC in the first matchup.
The remaining four games in each pool were originally scheduled to all be played consecutively at four different locations Saturday, but have since been pushed back to Monday.
Troy is the central location for Pool A Monday, Francis Howell for Pool B, Ft. Zumwalt West for Pool C and Francis Howell Central for Pool D.
Saturday’s games are set for 9 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.
Washington plays at Francis Howell against Parkway West in the early game Monday at 9 a.m. and then plays its final pool game at 2 p.m. against Timberland.
After pool play, teams will be sorted into brackets based on their pool ranking with the top team in each pool joining the championship bracket, each pool runner-up playing in the consolation bracket, the third-place team in each pool going to the ninth-place bracket and the fourth-place pool teams playing in the 13th-place bracket.
The semifinals of each bracket will be played at 4 p.m. Tuesday and all medal-round games are set for 4 p.m. Wednesday.
All of Tuesday and Wednesday’s games are scheduled to be played at eight different locations simultaneously. Locations for each bracket game are yet to be determined.
