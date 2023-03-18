Blue Jay track welcomes back four members of its state qualifying team from 2022 for another run this spring.
All four state returners are on the boys side — seniors Clyde Hendrix, Thomas Stahl and Kellen Schiermeier and junior Logan Luttrell.
Hendrix was the only one of the group to reach the podium in Jefferson City last year at the Class 4 state meet. He ranked eighth in the javelin throw.
Stahl was one place away from the medal stand, finishing ninth in the 300-meter intermediate hurdles.
Schiermeier and Luttrell were both part of the state qualifying 3,200-meter relay team, which placed 11th at state.
The Blue Jays are led by a long-time coaching staff with Head Coach Mike Olszowka in his 17th year with the program and 26th overall and Assistants Jim Ogle (39th season), Jamie Opfer (16th season) Tim Rinne (15th season at Washington) and Amber Sperry (third season).
In addition to the four state returners, Olszowka identified senior thrower Isaac Burr as another key returner.
On the girls side, the Lady Jays bring back senior Julia Donnelly, a multi-time state medalist in cross country and wrestling. She finished second in Class 4 cross country this past fall and third in Class 2 in her wrestling weight class.
Senior Leah Wheeler will be another key player in distance races for the Lady Jays.
Sophomore Alyssa Repke and junior Maddie Guevara return to lead the throwers and senior Ella Kroeter anchors the pole vaulting unit.
Impactful newcomers to keep an eye on include juniors Landon Boston (sprints) and Dylan Bartlett (jumps) and freshmen Nolan Wieland (hurdles and jumps), Rylen Stegen (sprints and jumps), Steven Broadbent (distance), Peter Bush (sprints and jumps) and Jack Henderson (jumps) for the boys.
Boston is a football standout who ran for 1,500 yards and 20 touchdowns in the fall. He played baseball in the 2022 spring season.
On the girls side, Washington adds juniors Abigail Gilliatt (sprints) and Annelise Obermark (hurdles and jumps) and freshmen Josie Keiser (distance), Asianna McGee (sprints) and Hailey Frankenberg (throws).
Obermark is coming off a winter season where she was the Class 2 state runner-up in her wrestling weight class.
Washington begins its track schedule Tuesday at the Montgomery County Invitational.
The Blue Jays have three home meets this season — the Washington Pentathlon Saturday, April 1, an unnamed home meet Tuesday, April 4, and the Nix Relays Wednesday, April 19.
