The months of summer are steaming by, drawing the first week of fall sports practices closer and closer.
MSHSAA teams will be able to officially begin practicing the week of Aug. 7.
At Washington High School, eight sports are offered in the fall season. There are three offerings for the boys with football, soccer and swimming. For the girls, there is softball, volleyball, golf and tennis. Or for both, there is cross country.
Would-be athletes must start with the proper forms, which can be attained both at bja.washington.k12.mo.us or from the school’s athletic office directly.
The athletes will then need a physical, which much be filled out on the aforementioned forms from the school.
The school has prepared paperless document collection at washingtonhs-ar.rschooltoday.com.
Physicals remain valid for two years.
Basic accident / medical insurance coverage is also a requirement for participation.
The softball program has enjoyed a great deal of success, just two years removed from a Class 4 state championship. Last year, the Lady Jays placed third in Class 4 on the softball diamond.
Head Coach Grant Young returns to lead the softball Lady Jays for another season.
For the first season, the softball team will be able to practice on the school’s new Fields at South Point, which were completed ahead of the spring baseball season.
Practice runs from 7-9:30 a.m. the first week.
Three other teams begin their practices away from the main high school grounds, boys swimming, girls golf and girls tennis.
All three are early birds. The swim team, headed by returning coach Tracy Moreland, hits the pool at the Four Rivers Family YMCA from 6:30-8 a.m. for the first week, giving them the earliest call time of Washington’s eight sports.
The tennis Lady Jays take to the courts at Phoenix Park from 7-9 a.m. Head Coach Bill Stahlhuth will lead the team again as it enters just its second season.
The Lady Jays golfers tee off their practices from 7-9 a.m. at Wolf Hollow Golf Club. Ben Hornback will be the new head coach of the program.
On campus, the cross country and boys soccer teams are also among the early risers.
Boys soccer, headed by returning coach Brian Dougherty, practices from 7-9:30 a.m. on Rauch Field inside Scanlan Stadium.
The cross country team is also practicing at Scanlan Stadium from 7-8:30 a.m. Mike Olszowka continues to serve as head cross country coach.
The Jays will have new leadership on the gridiron. Matt Klein is the program’s new head coach. The first week for Klein’s squad includes a 3 p.m. check-in meeting and walk-through of the weight room, followed by practice on Rauch Field from 5-8 p.m.
Volleyball, under new head coach Olivia Strode, will divide its first week practice times dependent upon age group in the afternoon and evening.
Junior and senior volleyballers will be up first from 3-5:30 p.m. at Blue Jay Gym.
The sophomores then take over at Blue Jay Gym from 6-8 p.m.
Freshmen practice from 5-7 p.m. at Little Blue Jay Gym.
Jamborees take place between Aug. 18-24 and official games return starting Aug. 25.
