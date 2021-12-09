Turkey Tournament rematches continued to favor the Blue Jays Monday.
Washington (3-2) won at home, topping the visiting Owensville Dutchmen (2-4) for the second time this season, 65-46.
The Blue Jays previously won consolation semifinal of St. Francis Borgia’s Thanksgiving tournament. The Blue Jays also avenged a loss to Union.
The Blue Jays and Dutchmen attacked with different offensive goals early on as Washington pushed the ball into the paint and as the Dutchmen attempted to score from beyond the three-point arc.
Owensville struggled to find its shooting touch early as the Blue Jays held the Dutchmen scoreless for the first 4:40 while starting the game on an 11-0 run.
“I thought we did a great job in the first half,” Washington Head Coach Grant Young said. “They hit three threes on us and scored off of offensive rebounds, but I thought we did a great job offensively of moving the ball. Our kids are flying around really well inside and packing our matchups really good. I’m really proud of these kids and how over the past three games they’ve bought in defensively.”
The Blue Jays ended the first quarter with a 17-5 lead.
Washington introduced a few fresh faces to the varsity in the game, notably sophomore guard Adyn Kleinheider, who had missed the early part of the season due to injury.
Kleinheider punctuated a 35-16 halftime lead for the Blue Jays with a midcourt steal and a slam dunk.
“He’s been double the running in practice since almost day one,” Young said. “He’s come in ready to go, bitting the bit, ready to play whenever he got back from his injury. He’s a high flyer. He can jump out of the gym, and he proved it tonight. It’s great having him back. He gave us a lot of energy coming off the bench.”
The Blue Jays have pushed up the defensive attack at midcourt more often in recent games, creating more opportunities in transition.
“We’re causing people a lot of havoc,” Young said. “Our kids are loving playing this style, and it’s allowing them to get out and run a little bit, getting some layups off of steals and rebounds.”
Washington remained ahead comfortably after three periods, 49-29.
Chase Merryman led the Blue Jays in points on the night with 16.
Mark Hensley and Sam Paule each finished with 10 points.
Ryan Jostes and Todd Bobo scored seven points apiece.
Kleinheider ended with six points. Alex Zanin chipped in five points. Tai’Sean Williams and Travis Bieg both added two points. Zanin led on the boards with seven rebounds.
Bobo and Merryman made five rebounds apiece. Hensley, Jostes and Brayden McColloch each ended with two rebounds.
Dylan Bartlett, Bieg, Kleinheider and Williams made one rebound apiece. Merryman posted five assists and one steal. Bobo stole four with three assists.
Paule grabbed three steals and passed out three assists. Zanin stole five and made two assists. Bieg, Kleinheider and Kaner Young each recorded an assist.
Kleinheider made three steals, Hensley two and Kaner Young one.
Although the Dutchmen did not have a scorer get into double figures, three players tied for the team lead with nine points each — Landon Valley, Charlie Whelan and Bryce Payne.
Will Lauth put through seven points.
Tanner Meyer posted four points, and Austin Lowder rounded things out with three.
Washington has a quick turnaround, going on the road to Sullivan to take on its third consecutive Four Rivers Conference opponent in nonleague play Tuesday at 7 p.m.