It’s not the Thanksgiving kennel club dog show, but the Washington wrestling Blue Jays are starting a new Westminster winning tradition.
The Blue Jays won the Westminster Boys Wrestling Tournament Saturday for the second year in a row, racking up 198.5 points.
North Point was the runner-up with 180.5 points. Ste. Genevieve (174), Timberland (129) and Cahokia (124.5) also finished in the top five.
A total of 15 schools competed in the tournament with some fielding a B or C team in the tournament to include multiple wrestlers from the same weight class.
Washington had two wrestlers reach the top of their brackets as Jackson Thornton (150 pounds) and Casey Olszowka (157) both claimed first place.
Parker Kelpe (113), Will Kelpe (132) and Tristen Koehmstedt all finished second.
Couper Deckard (120) and Devon Deckelman (126) each won third. Tyrese Thurmon (215) and Mac Ruoff (285) both tied for third.
Aiden Reagan (106) ended fourth.
Thornton posted a 4-0 record to earn the Blue Jays’ first individual championship of the day. He pinned all four opponents — Clayton’s Jackson Ott (0:49), North Point’s Charlie Stanfill (1:19), Clayton’s Ignatius McKenna (0:30) and Ste. Genevieve’s Justin Schwent (0:35).
Olszowka similarly went 4-0 in the next weight class up. He pinned his first three opponents, St. Charles West’s John Behrens (0:36), Clayton’s Kevin Beyer (1:00) and North County’s Cole Triplett (1:03) before wrapping up the tournament with a 12-2 major decision over De Smet’s Jayden McCaster in the championship round.
Parker Kelpe went 4-1 in a round-robin bracket. His lone loss was a pin (0:42) at the hands of Ste. Genevieve’s Drake Meyer. His wins were all by pin over Clayton’s Liam Thackery (0:17), Cahokia’s Jeriamontae Lewis (1:49), Westminster’s Roman Ryker (2:56) and St. Charles West’s Aaron Watson (4:58).
Will Kelpe wrestled to a 3-1 record. He started with a 16-0 technical fall over Clayton’s Carlos Thomas, then pinned Timberland’s Talan Giesler (2:34) and won a 4-1 decision over North Point’s Lucas Sapp.
That put Will Kelpe in the finals where North Point’s Trevor Blechle won in a 6-0 decision.
Koehmstedt reached the finals after four consecutive pins of Mehlville’s Caleb Gardner (5:58), Timberland’s Samuel Yuede (3:26), Westminster’s Brock Bowman (2:30) and North Point’s Evan Berkbuegler (0:57).
In the finals, North Point’s Leo Buchheit defeated Koehmstedt by a 9-0 major decision.
Deckard went 3-1, finishing with a 12-1 major decision over Timberland’s Jacob Paige in the third-place match. He scored prior wins over North County’s Levi Trautwein (5:29) and De Smet’s Torin Lopez (0:51) before taking his only loss to Ste. Genevieve’s Bryant Schwent (4:59).
Deckelman rebounded from a first-match loss to Clayton’s Nate Martin (0:49) to win four matches in a row. He defeated North Point’s Ryan Yang (3:15), De Smet’s Michael Huber (0:31), Ste. Genevieve’s Isaiah Basler (4:28) and Ste. Genevieve’s Cameron Vogt (4:30).
Thurmon went 4-1 with wins by pin over St. Charles West’s Xavyer Kelly (0:30), SLUH’s Harry Eisenberger (0:30), Ste. Genevieve’s Jacob Warren (0:48) and Cahokia’s Quinterrous Jones (1:55). His one loss was a 1:16 pin by North County’s Mason Lay.
The scheduled third-place match for Thurmon with Mehville’s Kaleb Gucciardo was preempted by Thurmon already reaching the one-day limit of five matches.
Ruoff had a similar result in the heavyweight division as opponent Jimmy Thompson of North Point wrestled five matches prior to reaching the third-place contest.
Ruoff was 3-1 with wins by pin over Hazelwood Central’s Dominic Brooks (3:25), Timberland’s Nathan Martin (1:53), De Smet’s Ethan Flemming (3:07). His loss was a 0:38 pin by Cahokia’s Jason Dowell.
Reagan posted a 2-3 record on the day in a round-robin bracket. He edged Cahokia’s Antonio Pollard in an 11-10 decision and pinned De Smet’s Nolan Mark.
Alec Pecka (144), Nolan Hendrix (175) and Tanner Schwoeppe (190) each wrestled for Washington, but did not place in the tournament.
Pecka won two matches, pinning Mehlville’s Aiden Arnaiz (3:05) and Westminster’s Anthony Cook (2:31).
Hendrix won two matches over SLUH’s Mario Del Pietro (3:17) and Mehlville’s Donovan Hoskins (2:50).
Schwoeppe recorded one win, a 13-6 decision over Ste. Genevieve’s Dalton McBride.
Washington wrestles Tuesday in a triangular meet at Farmington, starting at 5 p.m. Poplar Bluff will also compete there.