In a season where the Blue Jays have set a new program record for winning, they are perched atop the Class 5 District 5 bracket.
Washington and Union are co-hosting the tournament, which also features area teams from St. Francis Borgia and Pacific.
Two games will be played at each site Wednesday in the opening round the tournament.
Both semifinals games are slated to be played Friday at Union at 4 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.
Washington will host the championship game Monday at 4 p.m.
Following the Blue Jays (24-8) in the bracket pecking order are:
• No. 2 Helias Catholic (20-6).
• No. 3 St. Francis Borgia (20-5).
• No. 4 Jefferson City (16-13).
• No. 5 Pacific (19-10).
• No. 6 Union (15-8).
• No. 7 Capital City (11-19).
• No. 8 Rolla (11-23).
The four area teams matched up about as evenly as possible with two extra-inning games (a 12-inning matchup between Borgia and Pacific March 29 and an 11-inning game between Pacific and Union March 22) and two other one-run games (between Borgia and Washington April 28 and Washington and Pacific this past Thursday).
The first round has an earlier start at Washington Wednesday due to no lights at The Fields at South Point.
Pacific plays Jefferson City in the first game of the first round at 1 p.m. in Washington. The Indians won the last meeting between the teams, 9-8, in April of 2015.
The Indians and (Red) Jays do not share any common opponents this season.
The top-seeded Blue Jays play the following game against Rolla at 3:30 p.m. The teams last played in the Four Rivers Classic in 2021, resulting in a 10-3 Rolla win.
Washington and Rolla share three common opponents this year, Both were defeated by Ft. Zumwalt West, but Washington won against Timberland and Troy in one-run games whereas Rolla lost to both Timberland and Troy in one-run games.
The action at Union starts at 4 p.m. between the other two Jefferson City teams. Helias already owns a head-to-head victory over Capital City this season, 7-1, May 3.
Borgia versus Union at 6:30 p.m. will be another regular season rematch. The Knights won May 4 in Washington, 12-2.
The district winner will face the Class 5 District 6 winner Saturday, May 27, in a quarterfinal game.
District 6 is being played in Branson with Willard, Camdenton, Glendale and Branson as the top four seeds. The rest are West Plains, Marshfield, Hillcrest and Parkview.
