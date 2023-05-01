They only shared the driver’s seat for a day.
Washington (17-6, 7-1) retook sole control of the GAC Central baseball race Wednesday, winning on the road at Ft. Zumwalt South (14-3, 6-2), 3-1.
Just 24 hours prior, the Bulldogs defeated Washington at The Fields at South Point, 2-0, to force a tie for the conference lead.
The Blue Jays now firmly control their own destiny with two games remaining in league play next week. Washington will play Holt at home Tuesday and in Wentzville Wednesday.
“We’re up a game and have two left,” Washington Head Coach Dane Gough said. “It’s always great to have an opportunity to win a conference title, which is something we haven’t done since 1992. It’s been over 30 years, so it is a big deal.”
If Washington wins just one of those games, it is assured of at least a split of the conference title. If Washington wins both, it will clinch the league title outright.
Both teams scored for the first time in the third inning Wednesday. Washington forged ahead, 2-0, on a pair of RBI singles from Jacob Weidle and Ryan Weidle.
Zumwalt South got one run back in the home half on an RBI single from Carter Cox, Tuesday’s pitching hero.
The score remained 2-1 all the way up until the seventh inning when Ethan Stellhorn led off the Washington half of the inning with a triple.
Aden Pecka then put the ball in play and reached on an error, driving in Stellhorn in the process.
Hanon Jarvis, Peyton Straatmann and Jacob Weidle all singled twice in the contest.
Stellhorn’s triple was the only extra-base knock.
Gavin Matchell, and Ryan Weidle had one single apiece. Ryan Weidle stole a base.
Pecka drew a walk, was hit by a pitch and stole a base.
Jarvis, Matchell and Stellhorn scored the three Washington runs.
Matchell was the winning pitcher. He threw three one-run innings, striking out two and allowing three hits and one walk.
Kaner Young pitched 3.1 shutout innings out of the bullpen. He struck out four, walked one and surrendered three hits.
“They both did a really amazing job, so we were really happy with being able to get that done with basically our Nos. 3 and 4 pitchers and get the conference win,” Gough said.
Ian Junkin earned the save, striking out the final two batters.
Connor Henke, who recorded the save Tuesday, started Wednesday for Zumwalt South and pitched 6.1 innings, allowing three runs (two earned) on nine hits and one walk with nine strikeouts.
Jacksen Tankersley recorded the last two outs without allowing a hit or a walk.
All six Zumwalt South hits were singles — two by Henke and one apiece from Cox, Tankersly, Holden Karl and Carter Adkins.
Karl scored the team’s only run.
Connor Mendell and Henke reached on walks.
Before Washington can focus on clinching the conference, the Blue Jays have an important pair of games toward Class 5 District 5 seeding to play Friday and Saturday.
Washington is hosting St. Francis Borgia Friday at 4 p.m. and will play a rematch at Borgia Saturday at noon
