Seven has been a good number for Washington athletics.
The Blue Jays bring back seven fall sports teams in 2020, including one defending conference champion in girls cross country and three other teams that finished within just one or two games of the league title in 2019.
Football
Can things get any better for the gridiron Blue Jays?
Having tripled their win total from 2018 to 2019, the Blue Jays are coming off a 9-2 campaign, which included an exciting home playoff win over Marshfield, and return five starters on the offensive side of the football in 2020 and seven defensive starters.
Washington took second in the Gateway Athletic Conference Central last fall with a 5-1 record in league play.
“We were able to get over the hump in the close games,” Head Coach Derick Heflin said. “Our seniors last year, showed our team how to be leaders, work hard, compete, and be tough every day.”
A big part of the returning force for the Blue Jays are two of the top defensive ends in the area a year ago, senior Ryan Hoerstkamp and sophomore Trevor Buhr.
Hoerstkamp, also one of the area’s best tight ends, has committed verbally to Mizzou, but has a bevy of other D1 offers.
On offense, Hoerstkamp caught 17 passes for 362 yards and two touchdowns last year. On the defensive side of the ball, he haunted opposing defenses to the tune of 56 tackles, 19 for a loss, with six sacks and two defensive scores.
It was Buhr though, as a freshman last fall, who led the team in sacks with 11. He racked up a total of 75 tackles, 16 for a loss.
Heflin doesn’t typically put freshmen on the varsity squad, but said last year after seeing nobody able to block Buhr in practices, hedecided other teams would not be able to block him either.
Senior Kaleb Burr has been a starter on the offensive line for the past two seasons and returns to anchor the line this year.
Also back on offense are senior running backs Cole Nahlik (42 carries for 460 yards and two touchdowns) and Louis Paule (59 carries for 206 yards and a score) and senior wide receiver Connor Maher (three catches for 47 yards and a touchdown).
Junior Gavin Holtmeyer returns in the middle of the defensive line after contributing seven tackles and two sacks a year ago.
The secondary is another strong point for the Blue Jays with Luke Kroeter (85 tackles, one interception), Maher (23 tackles, two interceptions) and Korey Jarrell (35 tackles, one interception) all returning.
Washington also regains senior linebacker Dylan Pape, who was lost to a Week 3 injury last season.
The position to watch early on will be at quarterback where junior Camden Millheiser, the backup last season, and senior Jack Lackman are the top candidates for playing time.
“We have two very good candidates (and both) have been playing extremely well,” Heflin said.
Filling out the offensive line will be a combination of seniors, Brandon Bergner and Matt Hanshew, juniors Sam Rost and Will Lingle, and sophomore Mark Hensley.
Senior Logan Kuhn adds to the strength on the defensive line.
Senior Jack Straatmann and sophomores Dason Gould and Clyde Hendrix are in the mix at linebacker. Gould and Hendrix could also see carries in the backfield.
Assistant coaches for the Blue Jays are Tom Haddox, Kyle Woodsmall, Aaron Luttrell, Bob Anders, Greg Traffas, Pat Fogarty, Ben Strauser, Chad Harmon and Brian Edler.
Cross Country
Lady Jays cross country got back to a familiar place in 2019 — sending a full team of runners to the state championship meet and winning the GAC Central crown.
Washington finished 14th in the team standings and Mia Reed, now entering her senior year, earned her second consecutive individual medal in the sport with a 12th-place finish, up from 24th the previous year.
Washington has nearly its entire team of Lady Jays runners back for another year this fall with seniors Jessie Donnelly, Allison Meyer, Lilly Nix and McKenna Jacquin and sophomore Julia Donnelly all ready for another run.
As a freshman, Julia Donnelly established herself as the team’s second runner behind only Reed, placing second at the GAC Central Championship meet, third at districts, 10th in the sectional round and cracking the top 30 in 29th place at state.
Jessie Donnelly has been a state qualifier in back-to-back seasons after not running her freshman year.
Jacquin, another two-time state meet runner, ran with the Lady Jays’ fifth-place state team in 2017 as a freshman in addition to running at state a year ago.
On the boys side, there are some new faces, but not many.
A total of six male runners are currently out for the team. Among them are varsity returners Benjamin Scheperle (senior) and Ethan Bliss (junior).
Washington graduated its only male state qualifier of a year ago in Noah Little, now running for Southeast Missouri State University.
The cross country team is coached by Mike Olszowka with assistants Jim Ogle, Josh Ohm and Rachael Eggert.
Volleyball
There’s no place like home.
That can apply in multiple ways to Lady Jays volleyball this season.
Firstly, the team has a new head coach in Washington alumna Lindsay Meyer.
“I’m excited to get my first season as Washington’s volleyball coach started,” Meyer said. “Washington has a strong volleyball tradition, and I am honored to have the opportunity to continue that tradition as a coach. My time spent coaching this group of girls over the summer has been a great experience. They are extremely hard working and passionate about volleyball. I’m looking forward to the growth we will achieve this season.”
Meyer played collegiate volleyball for UMSL, where she was a setter for four years, and remained at the school as an assistant coach for another two seasons after that.
The Lady Jays were a perfect 5-0 in GAC Central home games a year ago, finishing 8-2 overall in league play, one game behind the league champions, Timberland.
Timberland is now gone from Washington’s league schedule this season though after moving to the GAC South as Francis Howell North now joins the Central division.
The Lady Wolves and Lady Jays split their league matchups in both of the two years they shared the central division. Both teams ended 9-1 in 2018 and split the league title, but Timberland edged Washington to take it outright in 2019.
As a whole, Washington finished 18-5-3 a year ago and brings back a roster laden with experience and boasting 10 seniors.
“We have many key returning players this year,” Meyer said. “Our team is comprised of 10 seniors, many of whom had a key role in the team’s success last year.”
A total of 10 players return who saw varsity playing time last year.
Among them is the team’s top setter, senior Jackie Oetterer, who finished with 547 assists on the year.
Senior Emma Duncan is the team’s top returning striker, finishing with 115 kills a year ago, the second highest total on the team.
“We have a lot of hitters who made an impact last year,” Meyer said. “It has been clear to the coaching staff that they are excited and eager to do the same this year.”
Senior Morgan Gratza, a high jump standout during track season, was the team’s libero for the first half of last year before a season-ending injury at the Gateway Match Up.
Along with Gratza in the backcourt, Washington returns senior defensive specialist Josie Collier.
“Combined, they had over 600 digs last season,” Meyer said. “We will be leaning on them to lead our defense.”
Junior Ingrid Figas played in only six games last season after being called up from the JV squad, but figures to have a bigger varsity role this year at middle blocker. She’ll have to compete with senior middles Abby Redd and Maddi Ritter to do so.
“We are excited to have Ingrid on our team,” Meyer said. “Her speed, agility and high volleyball IQ will allow her to have an immediate impact on the court.”
The Lady Jays also add sophomore outside hitter Jessie Tovo and junior defensive specialist and outside hitter Sophie Nieder.
“Jessie’s fundamentals are strong in every skill, and she has great court awareness,” Meyer said. “Jessie is ready for the varsity level of play and we are excited to see her growth this year. We could see (Sophie) contributing to our program in multiple ways. Not only is she a smart attacker and knows how to get the opposing team in tough situations, she also reads attackers well and makes great plays on defense.”
Jennifer Giesike, Missy Holtmeyer and Olivia Strode are the team’s assistant coaches.
Softball
Washington softball returns a battle-ready roster for the new season.
The Lady Jays overcame a tough preseason loss a year ago with an injury to ace pitcher Ellie Quaethem, who then graduated in the offseason. Despite that loss, Washington managed a 7-15 overall record with most of the wins coming in a tight race for the league championship.
Washington managed to break even at 5-5 in league play, finishing just two games off the pace behind the three-way title split of Ft. Zumwalt East, Timberland and Ft. Zumwalt South, all of whom finished at 7-3.
If the 2019 standings are any indication, it’s anybody’s conference to win again this fall, though Washington Head Coach Phillip King said Zumwalt East could be the team to beat.
Timberland will not be a factor as the Lady Wolves move to the GAC South, switching places with Francis Howell North.
The Lady Jays have both of their primary pitchers back from last season in senior Maddie Holtmeyer and sophomore Loren Thurmon.
Holtmeyer tossed 47 innings and compiled a 3-6 record and a team-leading 2.53 earned run average in 2019.
Washington returns four starters in the field behind them in senior center fielder Emma Vodnansky, senior middle infielder Allie Huddleston, junior first baseman and outfielder Lexi Lewis and sophomore third baseman Myla Inman.
Vodnansky was the team’s leading hitter last fall with a .415 batting average, slugging three home runs with 12 runs batted in.
Vodnansky has played several positions in both the infield and outfield as a four-year starter for the program. This year, she shifts to center field, filling a role that belonged to another four-year starter, Sarah Beczlko, for the past two seasons.
The Lady Jays could have a bright future brewing in addition to what they can accomplish this year with six freshmen making the varsity roster. Washington has just four seniors on this year’s team.
Of the freshmen, Lacy Monzyk could be the favorite to take the starting job at shortstop and Maddie Guevara and Kelsie Holtmeyer are the team’s two options behind the plate.
Assistant coaches for the team are Dane Gough, Grant Young and Tim Zumsteg.
Boys Soccer
Experience is key.
The soccer Blue Jays have more of it this season than they’ve had in the two interceding years between a 2017 second-place finish in the Class 4 state tournament and now.
A varsity roster that was loaded full of freshmen and sophomores in 2018 now has plenty of game action under their belts.
Washington is coming off an 8-17-3 season under returning Head Coach Derek Schriewer, assisted by Brian Dougherty.
Washington returns each of its top four scorers from a year ago in addition to a strong group on defense.
“What the stats will not say (is) almost all of our backline players will return for their second or third season on varsity,” Schriewer said. “All four of our top point earners from last year return, both varsity goalies from last year also return, and several players who had no or little stats last year have stood out during early preseason.”
Junior Boston Tinsley led the team with 24 points in 2019 (nine goals and six assists). Senior Timmy Boehlein (six goals, two assists), junior Trent Pabst (six goals, one assist) and sophomore Cole Click (six goals, three assists) are the other returning leaders on offense.
Sophomore Luke Johnson will be a factor in the Blue Jays’ scoring also.
“Luke Johnson as a returning varsity starter as a sophomore has been standing out every day this week and (we are) looking forward to him working with the other returners in our attack,” Schriewer said.
Senior Caden Robertson and junior Micah Gargrave return in the net.
Robertson saw the majority of minutes in goal in 2019, compiling five shutouts and 148 saves.
Gargrave posted a 1-1 record as keeper with 32 saves and shared in one of the team’s shutouts.
“Micah Gargrave will not only be returning as a goalkeeper but can keep on the field as well,” Schriewer said. “He has won several of our races this week and will surely be impressive on the field for us too.”
Before the ball gets to Robertson or Gargrave though, the opposing team has to work through a defensive line led by juniors Travis Bieg and Owen Burge. Bieg was a second-team all-conference defender in 2019.
Girls Golf
Seven golfers return for the Lady Jays this fall, three of whom are seniors.
Mia Lanemann, Joie Heien and Grace Bryson all return for their final varsity year and the Lady Jays add a fourth senior this fall in Grace Landwehr.
“Grace Landwehr is in her first year of golf, but she has worked at it for a few months and is showing her ability to help the team this year,” Head Coach Adam Fischer said.
Lanemann was the team’s lead golfer in 2019. She finished tied for 28th in the Class 2 District 4 Tournament, in which Washington put forth just three golfers. Bryson tied for 36th and returning junior Emily Molitor finished 45th.
The team also returns junior Kyla Engemann and sophomore Isabella Fitzgerald.
There is plenty of intrasquad competition to go around for the Lady Jays this year with 14 golfers on the team. Fischer said he expected between seven-10 of those to compete for varsity time.
The Lady Jays were 8-5 in match play in 2019.
“(We) just need consistency from all the girls to keep our scores from really going high,” Fischer said. “(We want to) improve every day we are on the course, whether it is a practice or a match. We learned that the mental game of golf can cost us as many strokes as the physical game can. We did not think our way around the golf course very well last year.”
Chris Lanemann is the team’s assistant coach.
Boys Swimming
The question for the Washington swimming Blue Jays is if the team can take the first state qualifier the boys program has had and get him on the podium this year.
Senior Mason Kauffeld qualified for the state meet in two events last season, the 200 individual medley and the 100 breaststroke.
As a sophomore in 2018, Kauffeld became the program’s first state qualifier, making the cut in the 200 individual medley, but did not advance to the second day’s championship and consolation races.
Last year, he got over the next hurdle, making it to day two where he swam in the consolation race and placed 14th in the event, earning Washington its first three team points at state.
Kauffeld and Zane Johnson are the only seniors on this year’s swim squad.
The Blue Jays return a total of seven swimmers, including juniors Sean Barry, Todd Bobo and Aaron Brinkmann and sophomores Aidan Brinkmann and Gavin Poole.
The Blue Jays add sophomore Jack Courtney and freshman Donovan McKenzie to the roster this season.
Lane Page returns as the team’s head coach, assisted by Jocelyn Coates.