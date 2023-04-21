The Blue Jays brought home the bronze.
Washington placed third Monday in the Waynesville Boys Golf Classic, held at Piney Valley Golf Course on the Ft. Leonard Wood base.
Washington carded a team score of 316 at the event, which featured two individuals per school, one best ball tandem and one scramble tandem.
Rolla's A team totaled the lowest team score of 305 strokes to win the event. Lebanon's A team scored a 312 to finish second. A total of 13 schools competed in the tournament, three of which fielded two teams.
Jackson Straatmann and Nick Lucido gave Washington its lowest score with a 74, the third best score in the scramble format.
Washington's best ball team of Jake Rhodes and Devon Deckelman shot a 78.
Individually, Haiden Bean carded a 78 and Alex Fregalette shot for 86 for the Blue Jays.
Rolla's Chayton Jordan had the top individual score with a 74. Lebanon's Ethan Mustard shot a 77 to finish as the runner-up.
Bean's 78 ranked third.
Washington plays a GAC Central dual Tuesday on the road against Holt at 3:30 p.m.
