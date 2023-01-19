Washington junior Casey Olszowka remains unbeaten on the season after adding another tournament title to his resume Saturday.
Olszowka won the 157-pound weight class at Rockwood Summit’s annual 141 Rumble, helping the Blue Jays place third in the team standings with 138 points.
Northwest was the team champion with 193 points. Hannibal finished as the runner-up with 180 points.
Windsor (131.5) and Oakville (107) completed the top five. Pacific scored 102 points and ranked eighth.
Olszowka pinned down all three opponents in his bracket, defeating Pacific’s Mason Lucas (1:23), Vianney’s Owen Dalpoas (3:47) and Windsor’s Cameron Busch (5:23).
Devon Deckelman (126 pounds) was the next-best finisher for the Blue Jays, ending third.
Parker Kelpe (113) placed fourth.
Couper Deckard (120) and Nolan Hendrix (175) each took fifth place.
Will Kelpe (132), Tristen Koehmstedt (138), Alec Pecka (144), Jackson Thornton (150), Tanner Schwoeppe (190) and Mac Ruoff (285) all earned a sixth-place finish.
Chase Houston (106), McLaine Graham (165) and Tyrese Thurmon (215) also represented Washington, but did not make it to the medal rounds.
Deckelman went 2-1 in the tournament. After a semifinal loss to Marquette’s Brody Rudman (2:55), he came back to beat Windsor’s Luke Patterson for third in a 3-0 decision.
Parker Kelpe posted a 2-2 mark. After back-to-back wins in the first two rounds, he was pinned in the last two matches. De Soto’s Brenton Drummond won the third-place match (4:28).
Deckard had a 4-1 record for the tournament. His setback came in the quarterfinal round. He finished with an 8-2 decision victory over De Soto’s Thomas Bradley for fifth place.
Hendrix won three of his four encounters, suffering the loss in the quarterfinal round. He finished the tournament with a 2:04 pin of Festus’ Blake Sexton in the medal round.
Will Kelpe wresteld to a 2-2 record, reaching the medal round by way of a 7-1 decision over Vianney’s Jimmy Striler. Marquette’s Gavin Lingafelter won the fifth-place match in 3:55.
Koehmstedt went 3-2, reaching the medal round by virtue of a 10-7 decision win against Marquette’s David Sems. North County’s Jon Moore took fifth place over Koehmstedt in 4:59.
Pecka had a 3-2 record. He pinned Marquette’s Trevor Rhoten (1:57) in the bubble round, but fell to Normandy’s Kelvin Saffo (0:42) in the fifth-place match.
Thornton finished with a 2-2 mark. He shut out Northwest’s Drew Spratt, 7-0, in the bubble round and fell to Parkway West’s Tommy Wehrmeister (4-0) in the fifth-place final.
Schwoeppe posted a 2-2 record, defeating Rockwood Summit’s Charles Klenke (3:56) to get on the podium, but falling to Windsor’s Colin Carter (1:58) in the fifth-place matchup.
Ruoff wrestled his way to a 2-2 record. He bested Normandy’s Jacorie Maclin (1:44) to reach the medal round where he was edged out in a 5-4 decision by Hannibal’s Ryan Ross.
Thurmon had a 2-2 record despite not advancing to the medal round.
Houston and Graham did not record a win for the Blue Jays.
Washington has a conference tri-meet scheduled for Wednesday on the road at Ft. Zumwalt North. Wentzville Liberty is the third school.