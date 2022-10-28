The Washington Blue Jay swimmers nearly cracked the top half of the GAC North Central Monday at the St. Peters Rec-Plex.
Washington posted 272 points to finish fourth at the conference championship meet Saturday and Monday.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The Washington Blue Jay swimmers nearly cracked the top half of the GAC North Central Monday at the St. Peters Rec-Plex.
Washington posted 272 points to finish fourth at the conference championship meet Saturday and Monday.
Ft. Zumwalt East rose to the conference title with 418 points, seven ahead of runner-up Ft. Zumwalt North (411).
Ft. Zumwalt South tallied 342 points to finish third. Trailing Washington were Holt (248) and North Point (216).
“WHS had a great meet,” Head Coach Tracy Moreland said. “(I am) so proud of all these guys accomplished this season. Some great swim tonight including several personal records and a new school record in the 50 free set by Ben Loesing.”
Loesing’s time of 24.32 in the 50 freestyle, which set the new school record, finished second in the event and was Washington’s top finish of the meet.
Loesing also swam third in the 100 freestyle in 58.07.
Donovan McKenzie ranked third in the 500 freestyle in 6:15.91, followed by teammates Michael Hotra in fourth place in 6:30.03 and Jack Courtney in fifth place in 6:44.79.
A pair of Blue Jay relay teams ranked fourth.
Luke Mauchenheimer, Gavin Poole, McKenzie and Loesing finished fourth in the 200 medley relay in 2:01.15.
McKenzie, Hotra, Loesing and Poole placed fourth in the 400 freestyle relay in 4:01.75.
Hotra placed fifth in the 200 freestyle in 2:26.65.
Washington’s other scoring swimmers were as follows:
• Poole placed sixth in the 100 butterfly (1:03.88) and ninth in the 50 freestyle (26.85).
• Will Brickel, Brock Thompson, Brayden Kriete and Courtney placed sixth in the 200 freestyle relay (1:56.47).
• McKenzie ended sixth in the 100 backstroke (1:11.14).
• Kriete finished ninth in both the 200 individual medley (2:38.32) and 100 freestyle (1:01.75).
• Ian Patton ended ninth in the 500 freestyle (7:22.84) and 15th in the 100 breaststroke (1:30.23).
• Brickel placed 11th in the 100 backstroke (1:25.14) and 13th in the 100 freestyle (1:07.57).
• Luke Mauchenheimer swam to 11th place in the 100 breaststroke (1:22.77) and 14th place in the 100 freestyle (1:07.9).
• Dylan Loepker ranked 13th in the 200 freestyle (2:50.75) and 16th in the 100 backstroke (1:39.11).
• Thompson finished 14th in the 100 backstroke (1:32.93) and 16th in the 50 freestyle (29.35).
• Courtney ranked 15th in the 50 freestyle (28.52).
Poole, Courtney, Hotra and Kriete are the four seniors for the Blue Jays this season.
“Congrats to our four seniors, Gavin, Jack, Michael and Brayden. We will miss their leadership and optimistic personalities,” Moreland said.
Washington has a final dual meet scheduled for Thursday at 3:30 p.m. at the Rec-Plex against Ft. Zumwalt South.
After that, any qualifying swimmers will compete in the Class 1 state championship meet November 11-12 at the Rec-Plex.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.