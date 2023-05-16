Rallying over the final two innings, the Washington Blue Jays edged Pacific Thursday at South Point, 2-1.
Washington improved to 24-8 while Pacific fell to 19-10. Both teams are in Class 5 District 5, which was seeded Friday morning. The Blue Jays received the top seed and will host Rolla Wednesday at 3:30 p.m.
Pacific received the fifth seed and will face Jefferson City Wednesday at South Point at 1 p.m.
Washington senior Alec Pecka delivered the decisive blow with two strikes and two outs in the game’s final at-bat, launching a triple deep into the right field corner.
The shot allowed junior Hayden Burns, who was running with the pitch, to come all the way around from first base and score the winning run without a throw.
“What a way to finish there,” Washington Head Coach Dane Gough said. “He was taking that right field approach, which is something we’ve been working on in practice. It was awesome to see. Burns was working hard to work the walk and get on, and then scored there at the end.”
The win struck another blow in Washington’s favor as it pertains to the seeding for the upcoming Class 5 District 5 Tournament. The Blue Jays are 3-1 against teams within the district with wins over Union and Pacific and a two-game series split with St. Francis Borgia.
Pacific is 2-2 against district opponents with both wins over Union.
The district features six teams with 15 or more wins, two of which have won 20 games.
“You’re probably looking at the No. 1 seed and you could be looking at us as a No. 4 or 5 seed,” Pacific Head Coach Jeff Reed said. “We’re right there with those guys and faced their best tonight. They faced our best with Jake (Collier) throwing tonight and I’m very happy with where we are at.”
Thursday’s game delivered a pitching duel between Washington senior Grant Trentmann and Collier, a sophomore left-hander.
Trentmann pitched the complete game for Washington, fanning 12 batters and allowing one run on four hits and three walks.
“Grant did outstanding, did everything we asked and he’s going to be pitching for us again Wednesday in the first round of districts,” Gough said.
Collier was on a planned pitch count, firing four shutout innings with eight strikeouts. He allowed three hits and no walks.
Pacific’s first call to the bullpen brought in Trey Kulick for one inning with three up and three down.
Jack Meyer came on for the sixth. He allowed three hits and the tying run while striking out one.
Ethan Broser went to the mound for the seventh inning. He recorded the first two outs with one strikeout before issuing a two-out walk to Burns and allowing Pecka’s game-ending triple, which narrowly got over the glove of diving right fielder Andrew Payne.
“We knew Jake was going to be on a pitch count of about 55 or 60 pitches and after that we knew Jack was going to go for one,” Reed said. “Bringing Trey out was more about where we were in the order because of wanting Jake to hit. We had to re-enter there. I thought Trey came in and did a great job and Ethan at the end threw strikes and gave us a chance.”
Washington collected seven hits in the game.
Sam Paule doubled with one-out in the sixth inning and scored on a Hanon Jarvis single up the middle.
Gavin Matchell also doubled in the sixth inning.
Jacob Weidle, Pecka and Paule each added a single during the contest.
Pacific struck for the first run of the game in the top of the fourth inning as Mason Snider drew a leadoff walk, advanced on a single up the middle by Payne and then scored on a single smashed through the right side of the infield by Collier.
Trevor Klund and Ethan Simpson also singled in the contest for the Indians.
Washington has one more regular season game to go, hosting Parkway West Monday at 4:30 p.m.