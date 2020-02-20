Three Washington boys wrestlers finished inside the state qualifying bubble at the Class 3 District 1 Tournament in Farmington Friday and Saturday.
Another six finished just outside the bubble as Washington scored 98 team points and placed fifth in the team standings.
Advancing to the state tournament this week at Mizzou Arena in Columbia from Washington are Chris Griesenauer (220 pounds), Collin Muller (182) and Gavin Holtmeyer (285).
Griesenauer placed second in his division at the district tournament. Muller and Holtmeyer both finished fourth.
Farmington won the team title with 200 points, followed by Hillsboro (174), Union (121.5) and Windsor (102).
“Consistency was still our biggest problem,” Washington Head Coach Josh Ohm said. “It is hard to believe that we went two rounds with all bonus points wins and each time we did that it was followed by a round where we would either lose every single match or win one here or there. That can not happen at this point in the season. Even with that being said, we took nine to the blood round and still put us in a position to have a huge weekend and we just couldn’t perform. I think there are a lot of reasons for such a bad blood round for us, but at this point those would all be excuses and I refuse to use them.”
What Washington calls the blood round is another name for the bubble round or consolation semifinals. That round represents the final cut for the district medal round and determines who advances to the state tournament from the consolation bracket.
Griesenauer gained wins in his first two matches by a 3-0 decision over Hillsboro’s John Moseley IV and pin against De Soto’s Hunter Lebel in 5:01.
Union’s David Clark edged Griesenauer, 3-2, in the championship round.
Holtmeyer started with pins of Dante Reigle (Windsor, 0:39) and Clayton Barber (Farmington, 1:51) before losing a 9-4 decision to Michael Fanz (Rockwood Summit).
Holtmeyer won his way into the state touranment by pinning Hillsboro’s Jordan Jarvis in 4:36.
Union’s Connor Ward pinned Holtmeyer for third place.
“I think Chris and Gavin put together great meets, but stumbled a little in their offense in the final round,” Ohm said. “I think they have some easy fixes that we have already addressed and will be ready to bring some hardware home this week.”
Muller scored a first round win by pin in 1:02 over Steven Hewitt (De Soto). He then lost to Windsor’s Chris Butts by pin in the quarterfinals.
Muller reeled off three straight wins in the consolation bracket by pinning Anthony Robinson (Cape Central, 1:09), Jackson Carter (Webster Groves, 0:45) and Jordan Banks (Festus, 1:26).
For third place, Hillsboro’s Zach McNees pinned Muller.
“Collin continued to produce for us, but had some inconsistency with his performance,” Ohm said. “When Collin is on he is extremely hard to beat. The good news is that we have a few more practices to figure that out and he will be ready this week and we are excited.”
Devon Deckelman (106), Ben Griffen (120), Tate Hendricks (126), James Johnson (132), Louis Obermark (152) and Nate Busch (160) each saw their seasons end in the bubble round.
Deckelman went 2-2 with wins against Charles Owens (Windsor, pin in 4:22) and Neal Kausler (Festus, 18-3 technical fall). He was edged out for a spot in the third-place match by Union’s Dominick Beine in sudden victory, 6-4.
“I though Devon had a great first ever district meet,” Ohm said. “He has improved a great deal over the course of the season, but is still very inexperienced and for him to push his blood round to overtime shows a lot of heart. I really thought after he got that last takedown that he was in, but things just didn’t work out but he has nothing to hang his head on.”
“It was dissapoining to have so many of our seniors who have done so much for this program fall short in that final round but once again no excuses it just didn’t happen the way we would of liked or plan, but they are all great young men that you will hear a lot about in the future,” Ohm said.
Griffen lost his first match to Pacific’s Camron Steffey, 5-3, in the tiebreaker periods. He then scored a 19-4 techncial fall against Devin Rowe (Cape Central) and pinned Devin Shipp (Rockwood Summit) at the end of the first period.
Hillsboro’s Evan Morris advanced to the third-pace match over Griffen by a tight 2-0 decision.
Hendricks, who missed much of the season with an injury, was pinned in the closing seconds of the third period by North County’s Chris Singleton in the quarterfinal round.
Hendricks then pinned August Phegley (Cape Central, 1:53) and Robbie Mason (Webster Groves, 2:30).
Rockwood Summit’s Camden Pye earned a 16-0 technical fall against Hendricks in the consolation semifinals.
Johnson lost a 13-0 major decision to Farmington’s Blake Cook in the quarterfinals before pinning both Asa Douglass (Sikeston, 0:18) and Hamdu Dahir (Rockwood Summit, 0:31).
In the consolation semifinals, Amos Littrell (North County) advanced past Johnson due to an injury.
“It was so hard to see a kid like James go through that in the blood round with that injury in a match he was on his way to a dominating win to secure a state berth,” Ohm said. “I think James proved to everyone that you can not find a tougher kid with more heart that did things the right way not some of the times but all of the time. He proved to everyone what I already knew.”
Obermark started with a win by pin against Farmington’s Colby Vinson (2:57) before he was pinned by North County’s Kyle Cresswell in the quarterfinals.
In wrestlebacks, Obermark pinned both Caleb Morrison (Webster Groves, 2:14) and Bowen Ward (Union, 0:36).
Windsor’s Luke Longtin scored a pin against Obermark at the end of the second period to advance to the medal round.
Busch pinned Sikeston’s Dominic Mullin in 2:19 in his first match of the tournament and lost a 10-7 decision to Kameren Brooks (De Soto) in the quarterfinals.
Busch then pinned Austin Declue (North County, 1:26) and won a 4-3 decision against Cameren Walley (Cape Central).
Rockwood Summit’s Caelin Stegmann scored the pin against Busch in the bubble match.
Timmy Boehlein (138), Cameron Mueller (145) and Joey Avitia (195) each wrestled for Washington.
Boehlein and Avitia both posted a 1-2 record.
Boehlein gained his win by pin against Pacific’s Mason Lucas in 3:13.
Avitia garnered a 7-0 decision over Burgus Hill (Gateway).
Other team scores included Pacific (95), Rockwood Summit (94), North County (86), Cape Central (84.5), De Soto (83.5), Festus (50), Sikeston (36), Webster Groves (30), St. Mary’s (16) and Gateway (four).