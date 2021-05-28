Five Washington athletes made the final cut of the season.
The Blue Jays track team will send five representatives to the Class 5 state track meet Thursday in Jefferson City, competing in seven different events. The athletes qualified for the right to go to Jefferson City by finishing in the top four Saturday in their events at the Class 5 Section 3 meet, held on Washington’s home track.
Two athletes — seniors Mia Reed and Morgan Gratza — will be pulling double duty at state, qualifying for two different events.
Reed will be competing in both the girls 800-meter run and 1,600-meter run.
Reed passed two runners in the final lap of the 1,600-meter run to win the sectional race in 5:00.42.
She placed second in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:15.57.
Reed has set new personal records in both events at both the Class 5 District 3 meet, held May 15, and the sectional meet.
“Mia had another huge day,” Washington Head Coach Mike Olszowka said. “It is the time of the year that things come together, and she has come together three weeks in a row. She was the sectional event champion for 1,600-meter run, running another PR by over three seconds. Then she turned around an hour later and qualified in the 800-meter run with another PR by over two seconds. She is rolling right now and is in a very positive mental and physical state of mind.”
Her 1,600-meter run time is just 2.21 seconds off the pace set by Mikayla Reed when she won the Class 4 state championship in the event in 2018, a race she won by 7.37 seconds.
Mia Reed’s sectional time eclipsed the 2019 Class 5 state championship time in the 1,600, a 5:02.05 run by Liberty’s Madelynn Hill. There were no races held in spring 2020.
Mia Reed has a prior state championship to her record as part of Washington’s 3,200-meter relay team in 2018, as well as another state medal in that event in 2019.
Gratza qualified in both the girls high jump and javelin.
She placed third in the high jump with a mark of 1.57 meters and fourth in the javelin with a throw of 34.08. MSHSAA is converting to the metric system for field events this season.
Gratza is no stranger to the state high jump, having medaled in the event twice before. She placed eighth in Class 4 as a freshman in 2018 and third in 2019.
“Morgan was our first competitor, and she set the tone for the day,” Olszowka said. “Morgan had a tough way to go. While she did not have her best performances, she did what she had to do to survive. She had both the high jump and the javelin at the same time, and the events were over 300 yards away from each other. She ran back and forth three times during 45 minutes, ensuring qualification for the state championships in both events. She has been fighting a couple of nagging injuries and is finally getting back to 100 percent. At this point, we are hopeful that she will once again earn all-state honors.”
Her sectional mark equates to 5-1.75 in feet and inches, equaling her best mark of the season. However, Gratza’s personal best in the event is 5-7, her 2019 state mark.
Advancing in one event each were senior Conner Maher, junior Ingrid Figas and sophomore Clyde Hendrix.
Maher will compete in the boys 400-meter dash after placing fourth in the event at the sectional with a time of 50.34, a personal record mark.
“Conner just keeps on rolling,” Olszowka said. “He has put together a great senior year, and he is setting himself up for another PR at the state meet for the 400-meter dash,” Olszowka said. “His attitude and work ethic this season has propelled him to the area leader, all-GAC, all-district and now a state qualifier, leading many colleges to start inquiring about his plans for next season.”
Figas advanced in the girls 100-meter high hurdles with a time of 15.57, placing third in the sectional.
Hendrix placed third in the boys javelin with a throw of 49.61, equating to 162-9 in feet — another new personal record.
“Clyde just keeps getting better and better,” Olszowka said. “(In his) first year throwing the javelin, he has progressed through every meet. He has a tremendous work ethic along with excellent character. He is willing to come in early and stay late, and his hard work is paying off. Clyde’s qualifying throw was another PR and has him within 3 feet of the school record.”
Also competed
Figas narrowly missed the cut in the girls 300-meter low hurdles, placing fifth in 49.02. She also competed in the long jump, placing sixth with a mark of 5.07 meters.
“She ran very strong in the 300 hurdles, coming up just short,” Olszowka said. “I was very confident that she was going to qualify in the long jump after she nailed a big PR jump but once again came up short. However, in Ingrid’s best event, she did what she had to do and ran near her season best.”
Ella Kroeter placed sixth in the girls pole vault with a mark of 2.75.
Timmy Boehlein finished sixth in the boys 200-meter dash in 22.92 seconds.
“As happened last week and now this week, it’s also a sad time of the season,” Olszowka said. “This week we lost senior Timmy Boehlein. Tim was all-district in the 200-meter dash. Tim’s work ethic, dedication, leadership this year have been top notch as he earned all-GAC and all-district honors. On a positive note, Tim finished the season with a new PR and has attracted the attention of college coaches as he will continue his running career at the collegiate level.”
Maddie Guevara placed seventh in the girls shot put with a heave of 9.91.
Ethan Bliss earned seventh place in the boys 800-meter run in 2:13.53.
Travis Bieg placed eighth in the boys pole vault at 3.65.
Kaitlyn Frankenberg took eighth in the girls discus at 28.91.
The Washington girls took eighth place in the sectional as a team with a score of 47.5 points. The Washington boys tied for 13th place with 17 points.
Hickman’s boys (107 points) and Rock Bridge’s girls (121) topped the team standings.
State schedule
Gratza will have the earliest call time of any Blue Jays Thursday, starting the high jump at 11 a.m.
Gratza will then shift to the javelin at 1 p.m. Figas will run the 100-meter high hurdles at that same time.
At 2:30 p.m., Reed is scheduled to hit the track for her first race in the 1,600-meter run.
Hendrix gets his chance to throw the javelin at 3 p.m.
Maher runs the 400-meter dash at 3:50 p.m.
Reed’s second event concludes the day for Washington athletes with the 800-meter run starting at 4:40 p.m.
Hosting the sectional
“Once again we put on a state championship-caliber event,” Olszowka said. “We received compliments throughout the day from spectators, coaches, even state championship officials, who said this was the most organized, smooth-running meet they have ever been a part of. This only happens because of the amount of support we receive. Our volunteer base, made up of teachers, counselors, administrators, parents, friends, and former athletes, are the people that make the meet successful.”