The Blue Jays made sure Sullivan was playing catch-up all night.
Washington (4-2) scored the first seven points of the night at Blue Jay Gym Tuesday on the way to a 48-42 home win against the Eagles (2-2).
Updated: December 13, 2022 @ 12:51 pm
Washington ended the first quarter with a 14-6 advantage and the Blue Jays remained ahead, 29-20, going into halftime.
The Blue Jays were able to keep the visitors at arms length in the second half as Sullivan was only able to get within four points of Washington in the final 16 minutes.
The score was 38-33 at the end of the third period.
“Two nights in a row, we had two strong starts and it’s kind of been like Fool’s gold,” Washington Head Coach Grant Young said. “We’ve got to understand that we’ve got to keep that pressure on them and keep getting in the passing lanes. We can’t get relaxed.”
Adyn Kleinheider led the Blue Jays with 16 points. He was 2-2 from the free-throw line.
Sam Paule netted 14 points, including two triples and a 6-6 free-throw shooting mark.
Paule had 12 of his points in the first half.
“We were really good at pushing the ball down the floor,” Young said. “I thought we had them tired in the first half and hit some big shots.”
Mark Hensley battled his way to eight points in the paint while also contributing to the defense of Sullivan’s 6-6 Sam Summers.
“These are two guys that are going to play college football and are also really great basketball players helping their basketball program out,” Young said. “Summers is averaging 20 points a game and we kept him under his average. We did a good job managing their inside presence, and that wasn’t just Mark, but a lot of our guys being able to battle and get bodies on them and not let them get to the basket.”
Kaner Young added a pair of triples for the Blue Jays to finish with six points.
Dylan Bartlett added three points from the free-throw line.
Ian Junkin tallied one point.
Gavin Dace was the top scorer for the Eagles with 21 points. He was 3-3 from the free-throw line.
Gabe Dace knocked through eight points, including a pair of triples.
Summers posted three rebounds to go with his seven points.
Aiden Kirk and Chris Glaser netted three points apiece, each with one triple, to round out the Sullivan scoresheet.
Washington has a conference battle at home Friday against Ft. Zumwalt North in a rematch of the Turkey Tournament third-place game. The boys game tips off at 7 p.m., following the conclusion of the varsity girls game.
