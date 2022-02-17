Despite defeat, the Washington boys basketball Blue Jays made strides Friday night.
Washington (10-13, 2-6) fell in defeat on courtwarming night to Ft. Zumwalt North (10-11, 4-3), 58-53, but made both a better showing than in the previous meeting with the Panthers Jan. 21 and played a stronger fourth quarter than in recent weeks.
“Their guys outworked us in the first half and it showed,” Washington Head Coach Grant Young said. “We really stressed that at halftime to the kids. Then, in the third quarter, we almost held them scoreless for the whole quarter. We only allowed six points that quarter.”
Zumwalt North defeated Washington in the prior meeting, 62-50. In that game, Panthers star forward Connor Turnbull netted 35 points. Friday, Washington held the 6-10 Butler recruit to 19 points, including limiting him to just two points in the third quarter as the Blue Jays staged a comeback from a nine-point halftime deficit.
Zumwalt North held a lead of 15-9 after one quarter and 32-23 at the half, but Washington drew the game into an exchange of one-point leads late in the third with the Panthers ending the period ahead 38-37.
Washington came into the game having seen three double-digit fourth quarter leads evaporate in the previous four games. However, Friday the Blue Jays surged along with the Panthers through 11 lead changes in the span of six minutes between the last two minutes of the third quarter and the first four minutes of the final period.
“It was just a tough loss since it was so close there at the end,” Young said. “The ball just didn’t bounce our way there at the end. It’s a good game for our fans to be able to see. We just couldn’t pull out the win there.”
Chase Merryman scored 17 points to lead the Blue Jays, playing big in the paint against the sizable combination of Turnbull and 6-8 Nate Lund, a Mizzou football recruit on the offensive line.
“Chase Merryman probably had one of the best games of his life tonight,” Young said. “He wasn’t scared taking it inside to Turnbull.”
Todd Bobo was next for the Blue Jays with nine points.
Sam Paule netted eight points, followed by Adyn Kleinheider with seven, Mark Hensley six, Ryan Jostes four and Kaner Young two.
Along with Turnbull’s 19 points, Kyle Watson (15) and Trent Menke (11) each hit double figures for the Panthers.
Other scorers included Kobe Anderson (five points), Lund (four), Bobby Edwards (two) and Jervon Ford (two)
Washington is home again Friday, hosting Ft. Zumwalt South at 7 p.m.