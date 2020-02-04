\It was more than just a tournament win for the Washington Blue Jays.
Defeating Rockwood Summit, 66-53, Friday in the Union Boys Basketball Tournament semifinals, the Wildcats took care of two tasks.
First, the win put the top-seeded Blue Jays (13-3) into Saturday’s championship game against No. 2 St. Francis Borgia Regional.
Second, the win gave Washington an edge over the Falcons (9-8) for the upcoming district tournament seeding.
“Both of these games were huge for district seeding,” Washington Head Coach Grant Young said. “Westminster is really good. Priory is 12-5 and they play a really tough schedule. Then, you’ve got Borgia and Pacific. Pacific beat us on their home floor.
“These are wins which will help, especially since we don’t play Westminster or Priory,” Young said. “It might help us move up to getting a first-round bye. Winning two tournaments will propel us. Now, here comes that tough GAC schedule. We’ve got a tough three or four weeks left in the GAC grind. We’ve got some knockdown games, starting with Tuesday when Ft. Zumwalt South comes to our place for the rematch.”
The Blue Jays led 18-12 after one quarter, 33-21 at the half and 51-35 through three quarters.
Seven different players scored for Washington in the contest.
Zac Coulter was the leading scorer with 18 points. He knocked down four three-point baskets.
Jeremiah Broadbent netted 14 points with eight of those coming from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter.
Conner Vollmer was next with 12 points.
Brigham Broadbent closed the game with eight points.
Todd Bieg and Ryan Hoerstkamp each scored six points.
Jason Sides added two points.
Washington shooters knocked down seven three-point baskets and went 15-23 from the free-throw line.
Matt Garnatz was the leading scorer for the Falcons with 22 points. He hit six of 11 free throws.
Jacques Thomas was next with 18 points.
Jon Thomas scored eight points and knocked down two of the team’s three-point baskets.
Luke Roth scored three points and Seth McDuffie ended with two points.
Rockwood Summit moved on to play Ft. Zumwalt South in the third-place game Saturday.