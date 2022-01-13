While sixth in the Gateway Athletic Conference boys wrestling tournament Saturday, Washington had the second highest mark among teams from the central division.
Ft. Zumwalt South won the event, hosted by St. Charles, with a team score of 216. Troy (160), Francis Howell Central (154), Holt (141) and Timberland (124) each earned a spot in the top five.
Washington scored 107 points to finish sixth. Casey Olszowka was the Blue Jays’ top performer, placing third in the 145-pound weight class with a 4-1 record.
Olszowka started with back-to-back pins over North Point’s Christian Thomas (0:27) and Warrenton’s Levi Penrod (5:11) before falling in a 2-1 decision to Holt’s Tyler Bierman in the semifinals.
Olszowka came back to pin Ft. Zumwalt South’s Koen Erickson (5:51) and then topped Penrod in a rematch for the third-place match by a 2-1 decision.
“Even with a third-place finish, I thought Casey wrestled great,” Washington Head Coach Josh Ohm said. “To drop down a weight to go after a top five-ranked kid in Class 3 and come out with two wins against him and a fall is pretty impressive. I really believe that with 10 more seconds in his semis match, we would be talking about Casey winning his first conference title.”
The Blue Jays had three wrestlers finish fourth — Parker Kelpe (106 pounds), Brendin Voss (160) and Joey Avitia (195).
Owen Burge (182) placed fifth. Will Kelpe (120), Ryan Mueller (170) and Tanner Schwoeppe (220) each ended sixth.
Couper Deckard (113) and Hayden Thiemann (152) also wrestled for Washington.
The team was without both heavyweights, Gavin Holtmeyer and Trevor Buhr, due to illness. The Blue Jays competed with two other weights open as well.
“It was definitely an up-and-down day from round to round,” Ohm said. “I was very happy with some rounds and other rounds we just didn’t do what we are capable of. If we can figure out some constancy we will be a very tough team to beat.”
Parker Kelpe posted a 2-2 record, scoring a pin over Timberland’s Gannon Kuhn (1:06) and an 11-2 major decision over Francis Howell Central’s Chaz Mitchell.
Deckelman went 2-2, winning by pin against Francis Howell North’s Wyatt Nicholson (5:53) and a 17-3 major decision over Francis Howell’s Carson Miller.
Voss posted a 2-2 mark with pins over Holt’s Dominic April (3:24) and St. Charles’ Yidenpen Bayili (5:41).
Burge went 2-2, starting with a 55-second pin of Timberland’s Michael Rightnowar and ending with a pin of Francis Howell’s Irvin Heggemann (1:17) in the fifth-place match.
Will Kelpe went 2-3, scoring wins by pin against St. Charles’ Caleb Colbert (1:47) and Timberland’s Brock Schlueter (1:32).
Mueller posted a 1-3 record, getting his win by pin in 1:24 against Holt’s Will Thompson.
Schwoeppe finished with a 1-3 mark, pinning Winfield’s Coleman Croghan in 2:14.
Other team scores at the event included Wentzville Liberty (81.5), Francis Howell (79.5), Ft. Zumwalt North (79), Francis Howell North (78.5), North Point (68), Ft. Zumwalt West (62), Warrenton (48), St. Charles (45.5), Orchard Farm (30), Ft. Zumwalt East (14), St. Charles West (four) and Winfield (four).
The Blue Jays will hosts a conference triangular meet Thursday at 5 p.m. against Ft. Zumwalt East and Francis Howell North.