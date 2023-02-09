The Blue Jays reached 20 dual victories on the mats this season.
Washington concluded the boys wrestling regular season Saturday, winning two parts of a quad meet at Blue Jay Gym to finish the season with a 20-4 duals record.
Washington defeated Lindbergh, 66-12, and Bolivar, 37-35. Whitfield prevented a Blue Jay sweep, defeating Washington, 45-26.
“Overall it was a pretty good way to end the regular season,” Washington Head Coach Josh Ohm said. “We were able to pick up two more dual wins and push our school record now to 20-4 on the year. So, these young men need to be very proud of that.”
The Bolivar dual came down to the wire. The 106-pound matchup was up last. Going into the final matchup, Bolivar held a 35-34 lead.
Washington’s Aiden Reagan defeated Madden Ross in a 4-2 decision to clinch the team victory.
“The win against Bolivar was a really fun dual,” Ohm said. “It came down to two freshmen that don’t ever have the spotlight on them like that and it made a great environment and a really fun and big match for Aiden to win. Hopefully, in the future we don’t have to put new guys into positions like that and can take care of business prior to the last match, but it definitely allowed him to have a pretty special moment.”
Casey Olszowka (157 pounds) and Mac Ruoff (285) were both winners in all three duals.
Olszowka defeated Lindbergh’s Adam Duchek by major decision (10-1), Bolivar’s Riley Beckman by decision (5-3) and Whitfield’s Timothy Taylor by technical fall (15-0, 3:20).
Ruoff pinned Lindbergh’s Carter Lanham (1:19) and Whitfield’s Patrick Miley (0:56). He was unopposed by Bolivar.
Parker Kelpe (113), Couper Deckard (120), Devon Deckelman (126), Will Kelpe (132), Jackson Thornton (150), McLaine Graham (165), Nolan Hendrix (175), Tanner Schwoeppe (190) and Tyrese Thurmon (215) each had their hand raised in two of the three duals.
“We picked up some (big) wins that will go a long way when we go down to districts next week, so that is always a plus,” Ohm said. “We kind of had a reality check after a big win when Whitfield took it to us a bit, but that is what we need (not just) at this point in the season but every time we compete. Its important to always be testing ourself.”
Parker Kelpe pinned Lindbergh’s Andrew Truong (5:30) and Bolivar’s Isaiah Ortega (2:33). He was pinned by Whitfield’s Jackson Bassett (1:08).
Deckard defeated Lindbergh’s Carter Abernathy by technical fall (16-1, 2:25) and was unopposed by Bolivar. Whitfield’s Benjamin Carter pinned Deckard (1:56).
Deckelman was unopposed against Lindbergh and won an 8-0 major decision over Bolivar’s Maddux NeSmith. He fell to Whitfield’s Yashua Amen (1:58).
Will Kelpe won a 5-1 decision over Lindbergh’s James Rector and pinned Bolivar’s Chance Hensley (3:29). He was defeated by decision against Whitfield’s Caleb Carter (9-3).
Thornton pinned Lindbergh’s Carter Mennemeyer (0:42) and Bolivar’s Toby Bunn (2:06). He fell to Whitfield’s Noah Bourke (2:16).
Graham pinned Lindbergh’s Graham Burge (5:05) and was unopposed by Whitfield. He fell to Bolivar’s Owen McCullah (2:49).
Hendrix pinned Lindbergh’s Gavin Courtney (2:27) and won a 10-4 decision over Whitfield’s Peter Blix. He took a loss against Bolivar’s Trey Brewer (1:35).
Schwoeppe was unopposed in the duals against Lindbergh and Whitfield. He was defeated by Bolivar’s Blake Goodman (3:12).
Thurmon won a 3-0 decision over Bolivar’s Cael McCullah and won by forfeit against Lindbergh. He lost a 9-3 decision against Whitfield’s Adrian Harrold.
Reagan’s win over Ross was his lone victory of the quad. He fell to Lindbergh’s Andrew Johnson (2:44) and Whitfield’s Stephen Rosenberg (6-3).
Tristen Koehmstedt (138) earned a victory by pinning Lindbergh’s Blake Sauer (1:04).
He was defeated by Bolivar’s Cooper Moore (19-2, 3:38) and Whitfield’s Alexander Rallo (0:56).
Alec Pecka (144) went 0-3 with losses to Lindbergh’s Aden Solomon (1:57), Bolivar’s Cale McCurry (4:13) and Whitfield’s Rome Tate (0:36).
“It was also a special moment to see our new principal for next year there cheering us on and intruding himself to the team,” Ohm said. “Dr. (Eric) Turner said some really great things to the boys and they are all excited to see him in the building next year.”
The wrestling postseason for the Blue Jay boys begins Friday, Feb. 17, and Saturday, Feb. 18, in the Class 3 District 3 tournament at Carl Junction.