The Blue Jays celebrated their seniors with a home dual victory Wednesday.
Washington defeated Pacific, 48-33, at Blue Jay Gym.
“Last night was a great night to recognize some incredible seniors,” Washington Head Coach Josh Ohm said. “We do things a little different in Washington, so we recognize all parents on parents night. We think it is important as a program to take the time to thank the parents of everyone in our program for all they do for us and this school. Without great parents we couldn’t have the success on the mat that we have been having. As far as the wrestling is concerned I think on special nights like this we tend to get caught up in everything and forget that it is still all about wrestling.”
The meet featured 11 contested weight classes. The three open weights all went in favor of the Blue Jays.
“The dual turned out to be a lot closer than I had expected,” Pacific Head Coach Jesse Knott said. “I felt there were three toss up matches at 126, 132, and 138 that could have gone either way and we gave up falls in all three. Going forward we are going to have to find ways to win these matches and we definitely can’t give up bonus points in matches like those.”
Pacific started off with three consecutive wins in the lighter weights.
“We definitely didn’t wrestle our best last night,” Ohm said. “I have known Coach Knott since he was a kid and know that he will always have his guys ready to compete, so they kind of took it to us early. For as disappointed as I was in on we wrestled on our feet, I think we did great on the mat. We clearly could not wrestle with them for the most part on our feet and lost the takedown battle, but I think we worked our way back into matches with our top position.”
At 106 pounds, Pacific’s Mason Link won a 4-0 decision over Aiden Reagan.
“Mason Link was able to pick up the decision at 106,” Knott said. “He’s a battler. We were 1-2 against Reagan this season, so it was good to pick up the close win.”
Timothy Link scored the pin at 113 for Pacific against Parker Kelpe in 2:00.
“I love the way Tim is competing,” Knott said. “He steps on the mat knowing he is the dominant wrestler. His change in mentality is making a huge difference this second half of the season.”
Brock Webb (120) gave the Indians a 15-0 lead as he pinned Couper Deckard in 1:59.
“Brock Webb picked up the biggest win of the dual for us,” Knott said. “Deckard is a tough kid at 120 with several great wins this season. Brock was able to wrestle through several scramble positions and come out with the cradle locked.”
The tide began to turn at 126 pounds as Washington’s Devon Deckelman and Pacific’s Caden Browning battled it out for nearly the full time before Deckelman was able to secure the pin at 5:13.
Knott said the 126-pound battle was the match of the night.
“These are two guys that I expect to make runs at a state medal this season,” Knott said. “It was a back-and-forth battle. I felt Caden was the better wrestler on his feet. We struggled on bottom and that turned out to be the difference maker.”
Will Kelpe (132) picked up Washington’s second win by pinning Tate Martin in 1:25.
The 138-pound matchup between Tristen Koehmstedt and Tyler Blake also had its ups and downs for both wrestlers.
Koehmstedt took a 5-0 lead in the first period, which Blake evened out in the second period while working from the top and looked close to finishing the match on two separate occasions.
Koehmstedt survived the pressure in the second period, slipped out of Blake’s control in the third and finished off the match with a pin in 4:35.
“Tyler Blake wrestled solid for two plus periods against Koehmstedt at 138,” Knott said. “We had the cross-face cradle working well for us in the second, but for some reason or another Tyler gave up on that strategy in the third. We dropped our hips, got caught on our back and gave up the fall.”
A forfeit win for Alec Pecka at 144 pounds made Washington’s lead 24-15 at the halfway point.
Lucas Tennyson (150) got Pacific back on the scoreboard with a pin of Jackson Thornton in 1:43.
“I really like the way he is competing as we head into February,” Knott said. “Him with confidence is going to be a difference maker as we get to districts.”
Casey Olszowka (157) added six points for Washington in the following match, pinning Mason Lucas in 2:23.
Cameron Shouse (165) then picked up six more for Pacific with a pin of McLaine Graham in 2:34.
“Cameron Shouse gutted out another win for us at 165,” Knott said. “He’s been battling injuries all year, but consistently steps out to compete. I love his grit.”
Nolan Hendrix (175) scored a forfeit win for the Blue Jays, followed by Tanner Schwoeppe (190) picking up a 1:48 pin over Israel Guenzler to seal Washington’s team win.
In the final contested match of the dual, Pacific’s Blake McKay (215) scored the pin on Tyrese Thurmon in 3:19.
“Blake McKay looked solid at 215,” Knott said. “He just needs to continue to sharpen up as we head into the final month so he can get back to the state tournament and compete for a medal this time around.”
Mac Ruoff (285) was unopposed in the final weight class.
Washington made a late addition to the schedule Thursday night with a quad meet at Rockwood Summit. They host Whitfield, Lindbergh and Bolivar in a home quad Saturday at 10 a.m.
Wednesday’s dual was the final meet for the Indians until the postseason.