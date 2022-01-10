Points came in bunches as the Washington boys wrestling Blue Jays won a home triangular meet Wednesday.
Washington won in duals action against both North County, 69-12, and Warrenton, 57-22.
In the matchup between visitors, Warrenton defeated North County, 40-36.
Washington garnered 12 match wins against North County and 10 against Warrenton.
“I thought we came out and wrestled great against North County and really took it to them,” Washington Head Coach Josh Ohm said.
“That was important with them being a district opponent. In the last round, against Warrenton, we had some really good individual performances but overall it was a big let down. We were flat and did not perform like we expect.”
Eight Blue Jays picked up the win over both North County and Warrenton — Couper Deckard (113 pounds), Will Kelpe (120), Devon Deckelman (126), Ethan Hey (138), Casey Olszowka (152), Brendin Voss (160), Joey Avitia (195) and Gavin Holtmeyer (285).
Washington’s other six competitors each won once — Parker Kelpe (106), Tristan Koehmstedt (132), Hayden Thiemann (145), Ryan Mueller (170), Owen Burge (182) and Tanner Schwoeppe (220).
Deckard pinned both North County’s Ezariah Coroama (1:35) and Warrenton’s Joshua Kassing (3:28).
Will Kelpe pinned both North County’s Levi Trautwein (1:30) and Warrenton’s Jeremiah Kassing (2:44).
Deckelman won in sudden victory overtime, 6-3, against Warrenton’s Noah Lohrman and was unopposed by North County, earning six points via forfeit.
Hey was unopposed in both duals.
Olszowka won an 8-2 decision over North County’s Kolton Boylan, and was unopposed by Warrenton.
Voss pinned North County’s Cooper Dunn (1:54) and won by forfeit against Warrenton.
Avitia pinned Warrenton’s Jacob Ruff (1:30) and took a forfeit win over North County.
Holtmeyer pinned North County’s Charles Benscoter (1:23) and was unopposed by Warrenton.
Parker Kelpe won by forfeit against North County and was pinned by Warrenton’s Emauel McCauley (4:54).
Koehmstedt pinned North County’s Wesley Duncan (4:38), but lost a 13-2 major decision against Warrenton’s Nicholas Schulze.
Thieman won by forfeit over Warrenton and was pinned by North County’s Dane McCoy (3:32).
Mueller pinned North County’s Michael Northcutt Jr. (1:46) and was pinned by Warrenton’s Peyton Nelson (4:00).
Burge pinned North County’s Jonathan Wallen in just 16 seconds and was pinned by Warrenton’s Andrew Sommer (4:00).
Schwoeppe won by forfeit over Warrenton and was pinned by North County’s Mason Lay (1:31).
The Blue Jays wrestle Saturday in the Gateway Athletic Conference Championships at St. Charles, starting at 9 a.m.