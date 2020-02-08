The Blue Jays didn’t know it at the time, but they ended the wrestling regular season duals schedule on a win.
Washington scored a 44-25 conference victory at Ft. Zumwalt North Tuesday in a wrestling dual.
The match was not supposed to be the final dual of the regular season. However, Wednesday’s home tri meet against Pacific and Wentzville Liberty was called off due to inclement weather which would have potentially made travel hazardous.
Washington gained victories in nine of the 14 weight classes over the Panthers.
Four Blue Jays were able to score wins by pin — James Johnson (132), Louis Obermark (152), Ethan Soete (170) and Chris Griesenauer (1:46).
Johnson defeated Jackson Cox, Obermark pinned Brady O’Neal in 2:43, Soete ended his match with Joseph Lane in 5:11 and Griesenauer covered Ryan Medley in 1:46.
Pin times and scores for some matches were not available as of print deadline.
Parker Kelpe (113) gained another six points for Washington, winning by forfeit.
Devon Deckelman (106) scored five team points by earning a technical fall against Braden Wiginton.
Washington’s winners by decision were Cameron Mueller (145, 5-4 against Andrew Long), Collin Muller (182, 8-1 over Parker Monnig) and Gavin Holtmeyer (285, 6-3 versus Brendan Mahoney).
Zumwalt North gained three wins by pin as Storhm Jones (126) pinned Ben Griffen, Logan Prinster (138) defeated Timmy Boehlein and Chance Cole (160) topped Nate Busch.
Eddie Angelback (195) accounted for four Panther points with a 10-1 major decision against Joey Avitia.
Thien Le (120) garnered Zumwalt North’s other three points in a 5-4 decision victory against Will Kelpe.
The Blue Jays are scheduled to compete at the Seckman Tournament Saturday in the final tournament before districts.
Washington’s girls are at Holt this weekend for the Class 1 District 2 Tournament.